Georgia State

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPTJD_0heiu3gS00

Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp , the current Republican governor of Georgia , illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.

During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.

In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.

“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”

Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.

