ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Kyrgios Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct at U.S. Open

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOpnR_0heitzJm00

This is the third big fine the Australian has earned this year at a tournament.

Tennis’s “bad boy” Nick Kyrgios earned a $7,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during his round two U.S. Open match on Wednesday.

Although the Australian beat France’s Benjamin Bonzi’s in four sets, he showed some frustration on the court during the match. He used a profanity towards someone in the audience at one point. Later in the match, Kyrgios yelled at someone in his player’s box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

During the second set, Kyrgios argued with the chair umpire, Jaume Campistol, complaining that he could smell marijuana smoke in the stadium, even dropping an explicative picked up by the broadcast. It was not confirmed whether a fan was smoking marijuana at the match or not.

“You don’t want to remind anyone not to do it or anything?” Kyrgios asked Campistol during a changeover.

The umpire said the smell could be from the kitchen at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Australian disagreed with that, though.

“Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells,” Kyrgios said. “Obviously, not.”

Kyrgios later told the media that the smell bothered him because he is asthmatic.

“When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe,” Kyrgios said, via The Associated Press . “Probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

Earning fines is nothing new for Kyrgios . Just this year, he earned a $35,000 fine at the Miami Open for four different offenses, then he earned a $4,000 at Wimbledon for an audible obscenity.

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: Predicting All 272 Games of the 2022 NFL Season

Comments / 69

Tsquared
3d ago

Nick Kyrgios is a psychotic train wreck. He’s the modern day version of John McEnroe. Pathetic excuse for an athlete, no mater how many shots he makes.

Reply(2)
26
Edsel Middleton
3d ago

the rules of sportsmanship and courteous behavior should be enforced or revisited. Big, big fines should be given if players do not abide by them. Hit 'em in the pocketbook, then disqualify them. These prima-donna's should be treated like the big kids they really are.

Reply
10
JC
4d ago

""Kyrgios later told the media that the smell bothered him because he is asthmatic.“When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe,” Kyrgios said, via The Associated Press . “Probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”" Perhaps he should find another sport that won't bother his asthma??? 😂

Reply(3)
17
Related
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
The Spun

Look: Genie Bouchard Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Clear

The legendary women's tennis star played in what could be the final match of her career on Friday night, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams, one of the winningest players in tennis history, might not return to the court. Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has made...
TENNIS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Australian#The Associated Press
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Defending champ Medvedev set to face Kyrgios at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The first major men’s showdown takes place when defending U.S. Open champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev plays No. 23 Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up, and Medvedev play in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Medvedev is trying to became the first repeat champion since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008. Medvedev has made at least the semifinals in each of the last three Opens. Kyrgios, who had complained that he was bothered by what he thought was the smell of marijuana during a U.S. Open match this past week, won the most recent match between the two in Canada. The big match on the women’s side comes during the afternoon at Ashe when No. 12 seed Coco Gauff plays Shuai Zhang. Gauff, a French Open finalist this year, is trying to reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. SUNDAY’S FORECAST Cloudy. High of 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius). SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
TENNIS
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Kyrgios committed boneheaded mistake at US Open

Nick Kyrgios may have won his 4th-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday night, but it was no thanks to moves like this. The Australian tennis player decided to make a boneheaded play during the third set. The players split the first two sets, and Kyrgios was up 1-0 in the third set. It was 30-all when Medvedev tried to return a hard shot and popped a ball up. The was set to bounce out to give Kyrgios a break point. Instead of just letting the ball bounce out, Kyrgios decided to run to Medvedev’s side of the court and hit the ball while it was in the air.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

'I believe I can beat Rafael Nadal at US Open,' declares Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe says he believes he can beat Rafael Nadal when they meet in the fourth round of the US Open. Nadal is one of the favourites to win the tournament, especially in the absence of Novak Djokovic, and he was in especially outstanding form to beat Richard Gasquet in round three.
TENNIS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
FOX Sports

Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

American Tiafoe upsets No. 2 Nadal | US Open updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe pulled off the biggest win of his career when the 22nd-ranked American beat second-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Tiafoe buried his head...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

94K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy