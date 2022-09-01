Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law. Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's...
WOWO News
Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists named
The Indiana Department of Education has released its list of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The IDOE says the program recognizes outstanding teachers throughout Indiana who are making a difference for students. Finalists are selected by a committee, including former Teachers of the Year,...
Current Publishing
Letter: Let’s end one-party control in Indiana
The Republican Party has been in complete control of Indiana government for the last 10 years. Not only does it hold a majority in the Indiana Senate and House, it has a “super majority” (more than 66 percent), which allows it to conduct affairs without any consideration for the Democratic Party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBC.com
Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana
STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
indianapublicradio.org
People struggling to pay energy bills engage in ‘risky’ behaviors to cope
People struggling to pay their energy bills are more likely to do risky, sometimes dangerous things to keep the lights on, stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. That’s according to a new study from Indiana University’s Energy Justice Lab. Lower-income residents who struggle with...
Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
RELATED PEOPLE
townandtourist.com
7 BEST Indoor Water Parks In Indiana (Don’t Miss Out!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Midwestern state of Indiana, popularly called the crossroads of America, has developed over several decades to become one of the United States’ choice destinations. For certain reasons, the state has an influx of new residents and tourists alike.
wbaa.org
IU Health prepares to provide abortion care after Indiana's near-total ban takes effect
Indiana’s largest health care system said it’s prepared to continue offering legal abortion care after the state’s ban takes effect Sept. 15. IU Health leaders said they’ve spent the last month developing guidance and supports for providers. Dr. David Ingram, IU Health chief medical officer, said...
Should Indiana move on from the death penalty?
Indiana is at a crossroads with the death penalty. No one has been executed in 13 years – with at least four men on death row having exhausted all appeals years ago. The problem is the Indiana Department of Correction doesn’t have the medications needed to carry out an execution. And it’s unclear if they […] The post Should Indiana move on from the death penalty? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers
INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
Deadly bird flu returns to the Midwest earlier than expected
Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County
It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana court sides with diocese after teacher fired for being in same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in […]
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
WLKY.com
Indiana trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS
An Indiana trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
Comments / 2