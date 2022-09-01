ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WOWO News

Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists named

The Indiana Department of Education has released its list of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The IDOE says the program recognizes outstanding teachers throughout Indiana who are making a difference for students. Finalists are selected by a committee, including former Teachers of the Year,...
Current Publishing

Letter: Let’s end one-party control in Indiana

The Republican Party has been in complete control of Indiana government for the last 10 years. Not only does it hold a majority in the Indiana Senate and House, it has a “super majority” (more than 66 percent), which allows it to conduct affairs without any consideration for the Democratic Party.
WIBC.com

Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana

STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
WTHR

Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general announced a settlement Friday with Frontier Communications over slow internet speeds. Indiana was among six states that joined the Federal Trade Commission in a lawsuit last May, claiming the company was not delivering the internet speeds it promised and charging customers for a more expensive service than they were receiving.
milwaukeeindependent.com

Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
townandtourist.com

7 BEST Indoor Water Parks In Indiana (Don’t Miss Out!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Midwestern state of Indiana, popularly called the crossroads of America, has developed over several decades to become one of the United States’ choice destinations. For certain reasons, the state has an influx of new residents and tourists alike.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Should Indiana move on from the death penalty?

Indiana is at a crossroads with the death penalty. No one has been executed in 13 years – with at least four men on death row having exhausted all appeals years ago. The problem is the Indiana Department of Correction doesn’t have the medications needed to carry out an execution. And it’s unclear if they […] The post Should Indiana move on from the death penalty? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com

Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
99.5 WKDQ

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
WNDU

Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County

It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Researchers are finding way to save more lives. Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy Show’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests

Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS

An Indiana trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
FRENCH LICK, IN

