Florida State

Linda Cunningham
4d ago

the Republicans that voted illegally that live in The Villages did so illegally but of course DeSantis never mentioned them.

Tina Broome
4d ago

let's see if I get this thing right? well I guess the so-called chameleon DEATHDESONTIS!! is making a pretty sure wrong accusations about everyone and everything he's a bully he wants his way and if he doesn't get it he'll push you out of the way or fire you he's another Trumper. and we saw tonight McCarthy made a speech that the Democrats are so bad but not once did he ever mention Trump and his gop's and what happened on the 6th. come on people who are you fooling yourselves you know the GOP is a Republicans are dirty cockroaches they're Liars manipulators they'll say anything to convince you to vote for them and if you do you're just the same as they are. don't let these bullies control us or our state this is a free state it's not going to be a free state if DEATHSANTIS wins. come on women all you women have every right it's your body you're rights to choose not the Republicans not the government get some backbone all you women get out there and vote blue

usf.edu

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by Andrew Warren

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

DeSantis Removed Tampa’s Top Prosecutor For ‘Defiance’ On Abortion Law, But Not Broward Sheriff Tony For Outspoken Opposition To Anti-Riot Law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

DeSantis asks judge to throw out Warren lawsuit

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren was removed last month over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases.The governor says Warren can't claim first amendment protection for his comments. A hearing is set for later this month to hear arguments in the lawsuit. The case comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, who has made abortion rights a cornerstone of his campaign. 
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
ORLANDO, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Lake County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Legal questions mount after Florida illegal voting arrests

The governor of Florida held a splashy August press conference from a courtroom in Broward County. Flanked by local law enforcement and state VIPs, including the attorney general and newly appointed secretary of state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new elections crime and security office had made its first catch.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jeff Brandes
click orlando

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
CALIFORNIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
FLORIDA STATE
#Election Fraud#Voter Registration#Election Local#Central Florida#Voting Rights#Florida Senator#Artemis#5th Circuit State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
HollywoodLife

Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years

There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Democrat Charlie Crist Raises $3 Million in a Week for Campaign Fund – Will It Be Enough To Defeat DeSantis?

Charlie Crist PosterScreenshot from Crist fundraising website. In the week since triumphing over fellow-Democrat Nikki Fried to win the nomination for November's gubernatorial election, Charlie Crist has raised over $3 million in donations to his campaign fund, it was reported on September 3. It follows news that in his first day as the official Democratic nominee he received $1 million in donations alone.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE

