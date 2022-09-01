Read full article on original website
Gov Murphy Reveals Legislation to Change How Remote Workers Are Taxed by Out-of-State Companies
Income tax changes are proposed for remote workers of out-of-state companies.Morristown Minute. Gov. Murphy announced last week proposed legislation that would change how remote NJ workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed.
Assemblyman DePhillips: Government-controlled prescription prices won’t save New Jersey patients money
NEW JERSEY – A Democrat proposal giving a government-created board the ability to control prescription drug prices in New Jersey will not help patients, but will destroy the state’s acclaimed life sciences industry, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “New Jersey, which is home to 14 of the world’s 20...
New Jersey Governor doesn't say no when asked about Presidential run
(Trenton, NJ) -- New Jersey's Governor does not say "no" when asked about 2024 presidential run. Phil Murphy was on "Fox News Sunday," booked to talk about his planned review of New Jersey's COVID-19 response including extended school closings and 95-hundred nursing home deaths. But, questioning quickly turned to 2024...
Murphy wants to change how remote workers are taxed. But it’s not simple, experts say.
New Jersey is set to tackle the controversial issue of how remote workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed, something that took on heightened urgency since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week. The governor revealed a bipartisan proposal for new...
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
NJ Election 2022: What to expect as Roe backlash meets ‘red wave’
TRENTON – Despite redistricting changes that helped three of four Democratic incumbents in swing districts in New Jersey, Republicans exited the primary in June believing that an advantageous political environment could fuel big gains in the state this year. They still hope so. But things seem to have changed...
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy coy on possible 2024 presidential ambitions
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday played down a recent report that he may be weighing a 2024 presidential run. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the democrat promised to back President Biden if he runs for reelection. “He says he’s running; I take him at his word,”...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you
When you think about dating someone from New Jersey, what kind of person comes to mind? It’s either a family-oriented, loving and loyal person or a quick-talking, shady kind of character that’s bound to cheat. Obviously, those two types of individuals can be lurking in any city in the country. That’s why I think that what I’m about to tell you is so interesting.
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Here are 9 things to know about N.J. and the Biden midterms as the fall political season gets underway
Labor Day unofficially marks the end of New Jersey’s tourist season and the beginning of its political season, and this year voters will begin focusing on the first midterm elections under President Joe Biden with control of both the House and Senate at stake. While New Jersey doesn’t have...
Lower Township to Introduce Ordinance Calling for 3 Percent Occupancy Tax
Lower Township officials meet Wednesday evening and are expected to introduce an ordinance that requires a three percent occupancy tax on hotels, motels, and other transient accommodations. A second reading of the ordinance is currently scheduled for early October. The post Lower Township to Introduce Ordinance Calling for 3 Percent...
NJ must follow California’s lead and go all-electric by 2035 | Editorial
The planet is choking and blistering, and one of the primary causes of this climate calamity and health menace is spewing from our tailpipes. We must search for ways to curb the pollutants and turn down the heat – immediately, if not sooner -- and following California’s example seems like a great place to start.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
Wife of ex-N.J. Assembly Speaker dies
Thelma Leonard, a classical pianist and the widow of former Assembly Speaker Leon Leonard, died on August 18. She was 103. A member of Hap Farley’s political machine, Leon Leonard (R-Atlantic City) was elected to the State Assembly in 1940 at age 31, running on a ticket with incumbent Vincent S. Haneman (R-Brigantine), a future associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
How NJ’s Lucy the Elephant, and booze, tied into our Cape Cod vacation
So this one's an interesting tie to New Jersey. And even more, it's proof that you can't escape the Garden State even if you tried. At least, when it comes to some sort of Jersey connection. During the last couple of weeks in August, my family and I went on...
