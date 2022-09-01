ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

wdayradionow.com

New Jersey Governor doesn't say no when asked about Presidential run

(Trenton, NJ) -- New Jersey's Governor does not say "no" when asked about 2024 presidential run. Phil Murphy was on "Fox News Sunday," booked to talk about his planned review of New Jersey's COVID-19 response including extended school closings and 95-hundred nursing home deaths. But, questioning quickly turned to 2024...
nypressnews.com

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy coy on possible 2024 presidential ambitions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday played down a recent report that he may be weighing a 2024 presidential run. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the democrat promised to back President Biden if he runs for reelection. “He says he’s running; I take him at his word,”...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
94.5 PST

You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details

Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
92.7 WOBM

NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you

When you think about dating someone from New Jersey, what kind of person comes to mind? It’s either a family-oriented, loving and loyal person or a quick-talking, shady kind of character that’s bound to cheat. Obviously, those two types of individuals can be lurking in any city in the country. That’s why I think that what I’m about to tell you is so interesting.
987thecoast.com

Lower Township to Introduce Ordinance Calling for 3 Percent Occupancy Tax

Lower Township officials meet Wednesday evening and are expected to introduce an ordinance that requires a three percent occupancy tax on hotels, motels, and other transient accommodations. A second reading of the ordinance is currently scheduled for early October. The post Lower Township to Introduce Ordinance Calling for 3 Percent...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
New Jersey Globe

Wife of ex-N.J. Assembly Speaker dies

Thelma Leonard, a classical pianist and the widow of former Assembly Speaker Leon Leonard, died on August 18. She was 103. A member of Hap Farley’s political machine, Leon Leonard (R-Atlantic City) was elected to the State Assembly in 1940 at age 31, running on a ticket with incumbent Vincent S. Haneman (R-Brigantine), a future associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
