ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Firefighters rush to put out a car fire after a crash on Interstate 4. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened sometime this morning on I-4, near Universal. One car got engulfed by flames, but no one was injured.
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, nearly 20% more travelers were expected to travel through Orlando International Airport over Labor Day weekend than during the same period in 2021, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA predicted Orlando International Airport would see more than 764,000 passengers over the six-day...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said spotty showers will be passing through Orlando and push into the western counties in the evening. These will include Lake, Sumter, Marion and Polk counties. He said any rain that may fall should be isolated and brief, with many areas staying dry...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A day after a small plane flipped over during a severe storm at the Orlando Executive Airport, many unknowns remain. Who were the two people inside the plane, one of whom died and the other hospitalized? What communication did they have with air traffic control as the weather worsened? When did they learn they were in trouble?
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A dramatic close call between two planes is caught on camera at Orlando International Airport. A Cessna and a Delta 757 were given the all clear to take off on Aug. 17, when the pilot of the Cessna captured the video. The pilot of the Cessna...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call at Orlando International Airport. The incident occurred last month and involved a single-engine Cessna and a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 that crossed paths shortly after taking off from nearby runways. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - People packed Volusia County beaches as Labor Day marked the unofficial end to summer. "So we’re just hanging out at the beach with the boys and letting them get out of the house and away from the computers for a little bit," said Kimberly Purdue.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Seminole County. According to a news release, a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-92, south of Golden Birch Lane, while a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north in the left lane.
COCOA, Fla. — Three people were shot Saturday night in Brevard County, officials say. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in...
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are searching for the person who shot into a car on Saturday, injuring three people, including two children. The shooting happened in Cocoa, near the intersection of Brunett Road and State Road 520. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
