ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire Department: Car catches fire after crash on interstate

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Firefighters rush to put out a car fire after a crash on Interstate 4. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened sometime this morning on I-4, near Universal. One car got engulfed by flames, but no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

OIA sees hundreds of thousands of passengers over Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, nearly 20% more travelers were expected to travel through Orlando International Airport over Labor Day weekend than during the same period in 2021, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA predicted Orlando International Airport would see more than 764,000 passengers over the six-day...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Calm overnight expected for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Executive Airport#Severe Weather#Accident#Fox#Goaa
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man dies after crash on US Highway 17-92

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Seminole County. According to a news release, a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-92, south of Golden Birch Lane, while a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north in the left lane.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Surprise, more storms expected Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 people, including child and teen, hurt after shooting in Cocoa, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are searching for the person who shot into a car on Saturday, injuring three people, including two children. The shooting happened in Cocoa, near the intersection of Brunett Road and State Road 520. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy