Framingham, MA

Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
Society
FraminghamSOURCE

What's Open & Closed on Labor Day 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Today, September 5, 2021 is Labor Day. The federal holiday falls on the first Monday in September. The day honors honor and recognizes the American labor movement and the workers who developed this country. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean's List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday

SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
NATICK, MA
#Volunteers#Brazilians
FraminghamSOURCE

Lee Chester Garron , 83, Natick Police Officer, EEO Officer City of New Bedford, VP at DEC

FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Senate President Spilka's Health & Wellness Fair Broadens to Serve Active Seniors and Their Families

FRAMINGHAM – State Senate President Karen E. Spilka’s annual health and wellness fair returns to an in-person format with a revised name, a broadened focus that includes active older adults, a streamlined registration process, and an invitation for younger generations to accompany older family members to the event slated for October 22, 2022.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born

NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donaghue Endorsed By AFL-CIO For 19th Worcester State Representative Seat

WESTBOROUGH – The Massachusetts AFL-CIO is giving its support to Westborough’s Kate Donaghue in her campaign for state representative in the 19th Worcester District. “We are proud to support candidates who have demonstrated a commitment to the values and principles of the labor movement,” wrote Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the labor organization. “We look forward to advocating on your behalf and working together to create a brighter future for working people in Massachusetts.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse

NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Marlborough Students on Tufts University Dean's List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
MEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sonia Goldsmith, 97, Elementary School Teacher

SHERBORN – Sonia Goldsmith, 97, died peacefully at home on August 31, 2022. Longtime resident of Sherborn, she is predeceased by her husband George and son Peter, and survived by her daughters Lynn Goldberg and Laurie Goldsmith, and her son Robert Goldsmith. Also surviving her are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
SHERBORN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

