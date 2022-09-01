Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
WRDW-TV
Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
WRDW-TV
Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina nearly ready to roll out new COVID shots
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Public Health officials announced they will offer the new COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in Georgia. the so-called bivalent booster protects against original COVID as well as new, more contagious strains. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
WRDW-TV
Fitness trainer Amanda Gyves breaks talks about maintaining body positivity and goal making
Major changes out of South Carolina regarding abortion and execution laws. We have the latest details, plus new developments in Columbia and Richmond County. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Statewide campaign launched to combat fetal alcohol spectrum disorders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (SCDSS) and the South Carolina Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) are partnering to launch a statewide campaign to combat Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs). FASDs are a group of irreversible conditions that can occur in...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Macon state prisoner sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into Georgia prisons
MACON, Ga. — A state prisoner has been sentenced to 300 months for attempting to have drugs smuggled into Georgia prisons. A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.
WRDW-TV
Some Ga. college students find higher degree of savings abroad
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the cost of going to college has more than tripled, the crippling fear of student loan debt has some Georgia students seeking degrees in other countries. Rylie Hutchinson was inspired to build, at a young age, by the sites and cities in the video game...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
‘Jobs will be offered on the spot’: Georgia DOT to host virtual job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state. Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
wfxl.com
Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"
If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
WRDW-TV
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics. Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia. This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure. She’s super excited. She’s paddled...
bodyshopbusiness.com
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
The Post and Courier
Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test
More details have emerged as to what led police to arrest an Aiken County teacher last week. A teacher Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School was arrested for forgery charges out of Richmond County. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was taken into custody by Aiken County authorities on Sept....
Augusta rollback rate approved, but not without drama
Augusta commissioners have spent weeks trying to approve this year's millage rate, and getting it done today was not without drama.
WRDW-TV
Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
WRDW-TV
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
