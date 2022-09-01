ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina nearly ready to roll out new COVID shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Department of Public Health officials announced they will offer the new COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in Georgia. the so-called bivalent booster protects against original COVID as well as new, more contagious strains. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Statewide campaign launched to combat fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Dept. of Social Services (SCDSS) and the South Carolina Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) are partnering to launch a statewide campaign to combat Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs). FASDs are a group of irreversible conditions that can occur in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Some Ga. college students find higher degree of savings abroad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the cost of going to college has more than tripled, the crippling fear of student loan debt has some Georgia students seeking degrees in other countries. Rylie Hutchinson was inspired to build, at a young age, by the sites and cities in the video game...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics. Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia. This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure. She’s super excited. She’s paddled...
AUGUSTA, GA
bodyshopbusiness.com

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
