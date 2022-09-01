ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filer, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Pal Day at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday is the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair and for the final day, the carnival rides are two for $40. “She has the whole day, we’re going, we came here at like 10 o’clock and we’re going to like 10 or midnight,” said fairgoer Aimee.
FILER, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy