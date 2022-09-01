ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Amazon Warehousing & Distribution is company’s latest foray into logistics

America’s most prolific marketplace is continuing its push to monopolize its sellers’ entire supply chains. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) this week announced a new service that will grant sellers access to its massive warehousing and distribution network. The pay-as-you-go offering, called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD), allows sellers to...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Flexport taps Amazon pipeline again for operations leader

Incoming CEO Dave Clark is bringing in another former colleague from Amazon to help take high-flying supply chain startup Flexport to the next level. The San Francisco-based freight forwarder has named Tim Collins, a former vice president of Amazon’s global logistics unit who spent the past 18 months as a top executive at instant delivery platform Gopuff, for the new role of senior vice president of operations, effective Sept. 12, a spokesperson told FreightWaves.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Insider

Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives

Amazon's purchases of One Medical and iRobot are worrying antitrust advocates and privacy experts. Its business model is built on collecting data from customers and competition, antitrust experts say. A huge market share and ability to buy competitors make Amazon "sort of unstoppable," a data privacy expert told Insider. Amazon's...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon and Walmart want the FAA to let them use part of your property. Here’s how drone delivery companies are coming for your airspace

Commercial drones typically fly below navigable airspace, potentially undermining landowners' property rights. One of the largest government-assisted property grabs in U.S. history is quietly unfolding above America’s cities and towns. Walmart and other giant corporations eager to launch drone delivery services are using FAA authorizations to snatch up private airspace rights and paying us nothing in return.
BUSINESS
Essence

Goldman Sachs To Invest $2.3M Into Black Students In The Tech Industry Upon Graduating

Goldman Sachs Asset Management aims to connect BIPOC students with the skills, coaching, and experience needed land in tech careers right after college. The “racial tech gap,” between Black students and other ethnic groups could threaten the likelihood of them landing meaningful employment, and ever closing the wealth gap in a rapidly digitizing labor market.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tech#Logistics#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Baton#Ryder Ventures#Ryder Lrb#Commerce
TechCrunch

Y Combinator, Global Brain back Tailor, a Japanese headless ERP startup

Founded in 2021 by Yo Shibata and Misato Takahashi, Tailor provides a headless ERP platform, meaning an ERP without a front end, instead delivering data from back-office systems like finance and procurement to other applications via API, Shibata told TechCrunch. Legacy ERPs provided by companies such as SAP, Oracle and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Ground Sues Contractor Critic

FedEx Ground is suing one of its largest contractors, alleging he lodged “false and misleading statements” against it to prop up his own business.    The parcel delivery giant on Friday filed a lawsuit against Spencer Patton’s Tennessee-based Route Consultant, which previously operated 225 routes for FedEx Ground. Patton’s contracts on those routes were also severed Friday.  FedEx had remained largely silent to Patton’s public criticisms of the company, but the lawsuit and route cuts represent a significant strike back against the contractor as it protects a business that generated $33.2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended May 31.   FedEx accused Patton...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Gap, American Eagle Begin Offering Logistics Services

In an era where supply chain logjams have underlined the value of delivery speed, clothing retailers Gap and American Eagle are banking on their expertise in logistics to drive revenue. The companies want other businesses — their competitors included — to take advantage of their distribution networks and warehouses, The...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves virtual autonomous and EV summit features industry leaders

The FreightWaves’ Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit deconstructs the wave of special purpose acquisition companies that brought many transportation startups public during the pandemic. Vince Cubbage, CEO of Tortoise Acquisition Corp., has brought two of those companies public. He is seeking a target for a third SPAC. Cubbage keynotes...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy