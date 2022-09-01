Read full article on original website
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
freightwaves.com
Amazon Warehousing & Distribution is company’s latest foray into logistics
America’s most prolific marketplace is continuing its push to monopolize its sellers’ entire supply chains. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) this week announced a new service that will grant sellers access to its massive warehousing and distribution network. The pay-as-you-go offering, called Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD), allows sellers to...
freightwaves.com
Flexport taps Amazon pipeline again for operations leader
Incoming CEO Dave Clark is bringing in another former colleague from Amazon to help take high-flying supply chain startup Flexport to the next level. The San Francisco-based freight forwarder has named Tim Collins, a former vice president of Amazon’s global logistics unit who spent the past 18 months as a top executive at instant delivery platform Gopuff, for the new role of senior vice president of operations, effective Sept. 12, a spokesperson told FreightWaves.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives
Amazon's purchases of One Medical and iRobot are worrying antitrust advocates and privacy experts. Its business model is built on collecting data from customers and competition, antitrust experts say. A huge market share and ability to buy competitors make Amazon "sort of unstoppable," a data privacy expert told Insider. Amazon's...
Amazon and Walmart want the FAA to let them use part of your property. Here’s how drone delivery companies are coming for your airspace
Commercial drones typically fly below navigable airspace, potentially undermining landowners' property rights. One of the largest government-assisted property grabs in U.S. history is quietly unfolding above America’s cities and towns. Walmart and other giant corporations eager to launch drone delivery services are using FAA authorizations to snatch up private airspace rights and paying us nothing in return.
Essence
Goldman Sachs To Invest $2.3M Into Black Students In The Tech Industry Upon Graduating
Goldman Sachs Asset Management aims to connect BIPOC students with the skills, coaching, and experience needed land in tech careers right after college. The “racial tech gap,” between Black students and other ethnic groups could threaten the likelihood of them landing meaningful employment, and ever closing the wealth gap in a rapidly digitizing labor market.
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
CNBC
Top Amazon seller Packable begins liquidating and announces job cuts after failed SPAC attempt
Packable, the parent company of top-ranking Amazon seller Pharmapacks, is laying off employees and ceasing operations, according to documents viewed by CNBC. The health and beauty product retailer was at one point the largest seller on Amazon's third-party marketplace. Packable is liquidating after a failed effort to go public through...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator, Global Brain back Tailor, a Japanese headless ERP startup
Founded in 2021 by Yo Shibata and Misato Takahashi, Tailor provides a headless ERP platform, meaning an ERP without a front end, instead delivering data from back-office systems like finance and procurement to other applications via API, Shibata told TechCrunch. Legacy ERPs provided by companies such as SAP, Oracle and...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
FedEx Ground Sues Contractor Critic
FedEx Ground is suing one of its largest contractors, alleging he lodged “false and misleading statements” against it to prop up his own business. The parcel delivery giant on Friday filed a lawsuit against Spencer Patton’s Tennessee-based Route Consultant, which previously operated 225 routes for FedEx Ground. Patton’s contracts on those routes were also severed Friday. FedEx had remained largely silent to Patton’s public criticisms of the company, but the lawsuit and route cuts represent a significant strike back against the contractor as it protects a business that generated $33.2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended May 31. FedEx accused Patton...
Gap, American Eagle Begin Offering Logistics Services
In an era where supply chain logjams have underlined the value of delivery speed, clothing retailers Gap and American Eagle are banking on their expertise in logistics to drive revenue. The companies want other businesses — their competitors included — to take advantage of their distribution networks and warehouses, The...
Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Celebrates the Power of Black Women Entrepreneurs
New data reveals Black women are the fastest growing group of business owners in the United States but receive the least access to funding and business resources. Boss Women Media is working to change that narrative by partnering with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator to empower and amplify the voices of Black Women.
investing.com
Indian hospitality, Swiss efficiency: Noida airport CEO defines design philosophy
Talking to the IANS, Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Yamuna International Airport said, "work of the airport is very much on right course as per plan..Excavation work has started and we are confident that by the end of 2024 delivery of the airport will be completed as per the plan." While...
TechCrunch
Brex’s departing CRO explains his decision to join Founders Fund
Hey, hey — this will be a slightly abbreviated version of this newsletter, as Monday the 5th is a holiday here in the U.S. and news was a bit slower than normal last week. But there ain’t no rest for the weary, so here we go!. On Friday’s...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves virtual autonomous and EV summit features industry leaders
The FreightWaves’ Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit deconstructs the wave of special purpose acquisition companies that brought many transportation startups public during the pandemic. Vince Cubbage, CEO of Tortoise Acquisition Corp., has brought two of those companies public. He is seeking a target for a third SPAC. Cubbage keynotes...
CARS・
