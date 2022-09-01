Read full article on original website
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
WCJB
Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County. On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle. The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and...
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms
Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
WCJB
Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
mycbs4.com
State investigating after Peach Valley Café catches fire in Gainesville
The state fire marshal is working to determine what caused a fire to start inside of Peach Valley Café. Gainesville Fire Marshal Chief Stephen Hesson said luckily no on suffered any injuries. Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. on Monday after reports of a fire on SW 34th Street in...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided...
thefamuanonline.com
Students scramble to find housing
Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
WCJB
Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report
PALATKA, Fla — Update: 9/4/2022 11:30 a.m. In a press release from the Palatka Police Department, it was stated that, “members of the Palatka Police Department responded to Vick’s Supper Club located 207 North 18th Street due to the report of multiple people being shot. “Upon arrival,...
WCJB
Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
WCJB
Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
