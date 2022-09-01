ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition

SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms

Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

One person killed in Columbia County motorcycle vs. truck crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle versus pickup truck crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report the roadway was blocked on Southwest King Street and Dyal Avenue around 5:30 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say a motorcycle rider and a pickup truck collided...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students scramble to find housing

Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station. Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County. Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle. Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon...
MARION COUNTY, FL

