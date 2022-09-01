ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

1 person in custody after stealing OPD cruiser

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A person is in custody after an Oakland Police Department (OPD) cruiser was stolen overnight Thursday, the department announced in a press release. An OPD officer was responding to a medical emergency around 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Broadway when the vehicle was stolen.

Oakland police searching for vehicle involved in triple homicide

As the officer was helping two individuals, the suspect forced their way into the officer’s OPD vehicle and drove off. The suspect then drove southbound on Broadway.

An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy was in the area and saw the driver of the stolen OPD vehicle, the release said. A car chase ensued across town, and the pursuit ended on the 4200 block of Oakmore Road.

Oakland Police Department

The stolen OPD vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car and a brick wall. ACSO deputies were then able to take the individual into custody.

The subject was not identified. No injuries were reported.

The distance from 1200 block of Broadway to 4200 block of Oakmore Road is approximately five miles. The pursuit ended on Oakmore Road in a residential area.

Comments / 3

Sarcasim
4d ago

Write the police up for negligence and arrogance. Acting like nobody gone still your vehicles because y’all the police 😂😂😂

