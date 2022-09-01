1 person in custody after stealing OPD cruiser

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A person is in custody after an Oakland Police Department (OPD) cruiser was stolen overnight Thursday, the department announced in a press release. An OPD officer was responding to a medical emergency around 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Broadway when the vehicle was stolen.

As the officer was helping two individuals, the suspect forced their way into the officer’s OPD vehicle and drove off. The suspect then drove southbound on Broadway.

An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy was in the area and saw the driver of the stolen OPD vehicle, the release said. A car chase ensued across town, and the pursuit ended on the 4200 block of Oakmore Road.

Oakland Police Department

The stolen OPD vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car and a brick wall. ACSO deputies were then able to take the individual into custody.

The subject was not identified. No injuries were reported.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The distance from 1200 block of Broadway to 4200 block of Oakmore Road is approximately five miles. The pursuit ended on Oakmore Road in a residential area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.