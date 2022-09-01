Read full article on original website
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
$850K home in Manlius: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial in the Town of Manlius that sold for $850,000.00. The home last sold for $490,000.00 in 2017. (See photos of the home)
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
whcuradio.com
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
NYS Fair 2022: 5 things to see at the Indian Village, dedicated to the Haudenosaunee since 1928
What started off as small groups gathering on a mildly warm day soon turned into a full crowd at the Indian Village at the New York State Fair for Native American Day, otherwise known among the Haudenosaunee as “Ind’n Day.”. Tucked away near gate four, the village greets...
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
urbancny.com
A Labor Day Message: Young people are not snowflakes; they are Bold and Leading the Way
You’ve seen the headlines: From Amazon warehouses to university campuses to workers at the Communication Services for the Deaf here in Syracuse, we are in the midst of a historical upswing of labor organizing. Working people are coming together to fight for better wages, safer workspaces, and dignity and respect on the job. In fact, the number of petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board by workers to exercise our freedom to stand together in unions is up 69% compared to last year. Why is this happening?
fox40jackson.com
NY man who cycled across America settles down in this city: ‘Smoother transition than I thought’
Bob Barnes, the man who cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, is already planning his next journey. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, rode his bicycle a total of 16,661 miles across the country in 359 days. After following his journey, Fox News Digital spoke with...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
cnycentral.com
Flooding likely for parts of the area through Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Scattered thundershowers continue across the Southern Tier today,...
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County man facing charges after leading law enforcement on pursuit in stolen car
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and reckless driving after he led law enforcement on a pursuit through Madison County in a stolen car, eventually crashing into an abandoned house. On Sunday, September 4, a Village of Canastota Police...
ithaca.com
Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed
Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
Daily Orange
Rise N Shine owner plans new Italian restaurant, talks expanding current businesses
When she was just 14 years old, Danielle Mercuri began working in the restaurant industry. And after working a desk job for a few years, she realized she was not made to sit at a desk. When she found herself unemployed with three children to raise, Mercuri decided to waitress at Rise N Shine.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
Daily Orange
New SPD data shows disproportionate policing of Black people, communities
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Data from the Syracuse Police Department shows officers disproportionately stopped Black people in the city over the last year, with Black people accounting for nearly 65% of all stops despite making up about 35% of the population.
