You’ve seen the headlines: From Amazon warehouses to university campuses to workers at the Communication Services for the Deaf here in Syracuse, we are in the midst of a historical upswing of labor organizing. Working people are coming together to fight for better wages, safer workspaces, and dignity and respect on the job. In fact, the number of petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board by workers to exercise our freedom to stand together in unions is up 69% compared to last year. Why is this happening?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO