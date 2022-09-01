ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Lancaster Farming

New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
whcuradio.com

Dock talks continue in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
Ryan Mcmahon
urbancny.com

A Labor Day Message: Young people are not snowflakes; they are Bold and Leading the Way

You’ve seen the headlines: From Amazon warehouses to university campuses to workers at the Communication Services for the Deaf here in Syracuse, we are in the midst of a historical upswing of labor organizing. Working people are coming together to fight for better wages, safer workspaces, and dignity and respect on the job. In fact, the number of petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board by workers to exercise our freedom to stand together in unions is up 69% compared to last year. Why is this happening?
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
cnycentral.com

Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair

A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
cnycentral.com

Flooding likely for parts of the area through Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The risk for flooding is looking likely as a soggy system brings widespread rain through Labor Day. The latest forecast models now show an increased total amount of rainfall. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST and RAINFALL TOTALS) Scattered thundershowers continue across the Southern Tier today,...
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
Daily Orange

New SPD data shows disproportionate policing of Black people, communities

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Data from the Syracuse Police Department shows officers disproportionately stopped Black people in the city over the last year, with Black people accounting for nearly 65% of all stops despite making up about 35% of the population.
