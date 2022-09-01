Greenfield Police Chief Haigh reinstated following investigation

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh is back at work after an investigation found no credible evidence he had violated city policy.

That investigation started as a special jury found the Police Department had racially discriminated against their only black employee. Following Wednesday’s joint statement from the Mayor’s Office and Police Department, both declined to go on camera.

On May 6th, a special jury in a civil suit found the Greenfield Police Department discriminated against retired Officer Patrick Buchanan. Chief Robert Haigh was put on paid administrative leave that same day.

According to the Mayor’s Office Wednesday, that was not in response to the jury’s decision but over an investigation into a conversation on April 22nd in the Hampshire County Superior Court parking lot. The Mayor’s office said Haigh interpreted that as “an attempt to circumvent court proceedings”.

While Haigh remained on leave during the investigation, 22News reported on May 27th that Lieutenant Dodge returned to work .

Dodge was a plaintiff in the civil case and testified on behalf of Buchanan.

The Mayor’s office said the investigation has now concluded there was:

No credible evidence Chief Haigh violated city policy

Insufficient evidence the “other employee” violated policy or attempted to extort Haigh

There was insufficient evidence either committed perjury on the stand.

As Chief Haigh was on paid administrative leave, the Greenfield Police Department faced budget cuts. Now, Haigh writes he is eager to get back to work.

“Though there have been some setbacks in recent months, we are steadfast in our desire to build and enhance positive relationships in the community we serve,” Haigh said in a statement.

The Mayor’s office said Chief Haigh cooperated with the investigation fully, however the other party and his legal counsel declined to participate in the investigation.

