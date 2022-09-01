Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Woman
An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last weekend. Authorities say 28-year-old Lester Robinson was taken into custody on August 31st. He is facing conspiracy to commit murder and related weapon charges. In the early morning hours of Sunday,...
Motorist charged with leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash
Authorities have charged a motorist in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Atlantic City. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, of Atlantic City, was driving an SUV on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when police say he struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder
Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
Man killed after 30 shots fired in South Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought
Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:37 p.m.Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the upper body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Brigantine, NJ, PD: Home Health Aide Charged for Defrauding 90-year-old Woman
Authorities in Brigantine say a home healthcare aide has been charged for defrauding the 90-year-old woman that she was taking care of. The Brigantine Police Department says an investigation began this past April when they received reports of "numerous unauthorized transactions on two debit cards" that belonged to the elderly woman.
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
Two Hit by Vehicle, One Critically Injured, on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a vehicle on Route 30 this past Friday night. The accident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened in the westbound lanes around 11 PM by the Royal Lodge Hotel, just west of Delilah Road. Officials say, "investigators learned...
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
Two Arrested in Stafford Drug Bust
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Stafford Township Police Department announced the arrest of two suspected drug...
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
