Atlantic City, NJ

Motorist charged with leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Authorities have charged a motorist in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Atlantic City. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, of Atlantic City, was driving an SUV on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when police say he struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder

Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Olney section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:37 p.m.Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the upper body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shooting, Murder, Local News, Violent Crime
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

