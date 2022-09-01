ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island ties record for hottest August

By Steven Matregrano, Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you thought this past August felt hotter than normal, you’d be correct.

Data shows the average high temperature for the Providence area was 77 degrees last month – nearly three degrees warmer than average – meaning its tied with 2018 for the hottest August on record.

Fueling the high average was the temperature hitting 90 degrees eight times at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, with six of those days occurring consecutively.

The hot August was a follow-up to a hot July, when we saw another six-day heat wave with temperatures at 90 degrees or above.

Tracking the Tropics: Development expected this week after nearly 2 months of no storms

The summer as a whole was the second warmest on record, with an average temperature of 74.3 degrees, which is just over two degrees warmer than normal.

Southern New England has also been battling drought conditions. Summer 2022 marks the 28th driest on record, with a little more than 7 inches of rain recorded at the airport in Warwick.

However, the stretch from July 1 through Aug. 31 was the second driest on record, data shows.

Meteorological fall began on Thursday, Sept. 1. Astronomical fall is still a few weeks away, but with the sun setting earlier in the night, it’s a sign that cooler times are on the horizon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Detailed 7-Day Forecast

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

