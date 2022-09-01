FLOOD “WATCH” REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. After very heavy rain in some areas Monday, more rain is expected Today with localized street and urban flooding. Also watching the Woonasquatucket River in Centerdale Rhode Island for minor to moderate flooding in sections of North Providence along those river banks. Other smaller rivers and streams will need to be monitored next 24 hours.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO