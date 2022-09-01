Read full article on original website
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People are urged to stay off the roads if possible after heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. I-95 was completely underwater in the area of Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue) in Providence, leaving drivers stranded for hours Monday afternoon. Traffic was flowing again in both directions by about 6 p.m.
FLOOD “WATCH” REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. After very heavy rain in some areas Monday, more rain is expected Today with localized street and urban flooding. Also watching the Woonasquatucket River in Centerdale Rhode Island for minor to moderate flooding in sections of North Providence along those river banks. Other smaller rivers and streams will need to be monitored next 24 hours.
