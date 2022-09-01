Top pediatric neurosurgeon to join Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute and WVU Medicine Children’s in November

Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson, GSU's Miller honored by conferences; WVU women earn top-25 win; WVU men return home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson has been named the Big 12 newcomer of the week. In the first game of his collegiate career, Donaldson scored his first touchdown on a 5-yard rush in the third quarter against No. 17 Pitt.
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival returns to downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival board of directors is watching the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend while also looking forward to the first festival in three years. “We’ve got a big weekend planned,” Chairman Jim Griffin said. “We’re really excited to be...
E. Gordon Gee’s thoughts: WVU president says, ‘I would not be surprised to see the Big 12 expand’
The latest tsunami of conference realignment may not strike West Virginia athletics directly, but there doesn’t seem much doubt that the Mountaineers and many other Power 5 schools will likely be caught up in the waves sent cascading throughout the landscape because of USC’s and UCLA’s announced switch from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten earlier this summer.
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
Familiarity: WVU’s new O.C. comfortable with his new QB
When West Virginia University offensive coordinator Graham Harrell went to work trying to make quarterback J.T. Daniels a Mountaineer, he knew exactly what he was attempting to bring to Morgantown. In fact, Daniels really wasn’t a stranger to anybody in the college football world.
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
Harold R. 'Petie' Gregory
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold R. “Petie” Gregory, 58, of Shinnston passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at United Hospital Center surrounded by his family. He was born on November 5, 1963 in Akron, OH a son of Margaret Mae Haddix Williams of Shinnston and the late Richard Pete Gregory.
WVU Football Lee Kpogba Fumble Recovery
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Bridgeport boys draw Fairmont Senior, Woodrow Wilson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two ties and a loss were the results of a full week for the Bridgeport boys soccer team. Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior drew at East-West Stadium on Tuesday as the Polar Bear boys hit the woodwork three times.
Vikings to Buccaneers on the road in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – Deuces were wild Friday night in Buckhannon. As in 2-yard touchdown runs.
Neal Brown addresses fans with video after Pitt loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It really is a new era we live in. It used to be that football coaches would save their pep talks for their players in the locker room but in the wake of a disheartening loss on Thursday to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Neal Brown jumped the gun on a normal game week to address his fan base on social media.
Phyllis “Jean” Craig
JANE LEW- Phyllis “Jean” Craig, 94, of Walkersville, passed away on September 1, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Jean was born in Calvin, WV, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry Baker and Pearl Flanagan Baker. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter, Lavaughn Queen; one daughter-in-law, Patty Sue Craig; and three siblings: Grace Bosley, Gertrude Curry, and Carl Baker.
Thomason, Reep net Athlete of the Week honors with rivalry success
Brayden Thomason’s ability to excel in two sports was on display in a big way on Thursday and Friday. The Robert C. Byrd standout scored the game-winning goal with 11:09 left in the second half against rival Bridgeport and also scored the Eagles’ first goal in the 3-2 final after the Tribe had taken the lead.
Cleota Bayless
WESTON- Cleota Bayless, 94, of Weston went on to meet her Lord on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 in WV Caring Hospice Center of Elkins, WV. She was born in Dutch, WV on July 27 th , 1928: daughter of the late Peter Johnson and Lula (Wine) Johnson. On July 4 th , 1980, she married Earl J. Bayless, who survives.
North Marion pulls away to defeat Preston, 34-10
KINGWOOD — A big second half allowed the North Marion Huskies to pull away and defeat the hosting Preston Knights, 34-10, in Friday night’s high school football action. The Huskies held a slim 14-10 lead at the break before blanking the Knights 20-0 in the second half to secure the win.
