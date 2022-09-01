Dodgers' Mookie Betts calls Mets' Jacob deGrom 'maybe the best to ever pitch'

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Making just his sixth start of the season, New York Mets' ace Jacob deGrom hurled another gem Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

deGrom went seven innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts in a 2-1 Mets victory.

After the game, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts was in awe of deGrom. When asked by reporters what stood out about deGrom's performance, Betts wasn't sure how to answer.

"I mean, I don't even know how to really answer it," Betts said. "I mean, he's pretty much the best, maybe the best to ever pitch. He's a tough task."

deGrom missed the start of the 2022 season after suffering a stress fracture in his shoulder blade during spring training. The 34-year-old made his first start of 2022 on August 2 against the Washington Nationals.

In six starts this season for the Mets, deGrom is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in 36.1 innings. deGrom also has a remarkable 55 to three strikeout to walk ratio.

Entering Thursday's action, deGrom and the Mets sat at 83-48 on the season, leading in the National League East by three games over the Atlanta Braves (80-51).