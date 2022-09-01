ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Biden delivers prime-time ‘Soul of the Nation’ speech

By Joe Khalil, Devan Markham
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33s10a_0heiqqGc00

PHILADELPHIA ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden continues his campaign-like tour in Pennsylvania Thursday. The president is expected to deliver a prime-time speech billed as the “Soul of the Nation” in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence.

The president will try to draw a contrast between Republicans and Democrats, framing his party as defending fundamental American democracy and freedoms, while his opponents threaten that very democracy.

This is a very different tone and a more partisan message than when candidate Biden campaigned as a unifier. Recently the president has gone on the offensive, calling out “MAGA Republicans” and unapologetically using the term “semi-fascist” to describe the MAGA wing of the GOP — a comment he took some heat for.

Dem. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in AK special election

A source from the White House shared this statement with NewsNation on what to expect from Biden’s speech:

“He will speak about how the core values of this nation — our standing in the world, our democracy — are at stake. He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

However, Biden is expected to face some counterprogramming. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced he’ll be speaking just before Biden in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the president’s hometown.

McCarthy’s focus will be on rising crime, record-high inflation and other hardships, according to his office.

And on Saturday, former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where Biden spoke earlier this week .

Trump: DOJ’s argument against special master ‘convoluted’

The president delivered remarks on his Safer America Plan earlier this week, focusing on gun safety in America.

Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns ; requires background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clears court backlogs and improves pretrial supervision of criminal cases; and invests in recruiting and training 100,000 additional police officers for community policing over the next five years.

He also forcefully defended the FBI at a time when the agency and its employees have come under increased criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093Vko_0heiqqGc00
    President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365g9T_0heiqqGc00
    President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence and his crime prevention plans at Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8lAs_0heiqqGc00
    President Joe Biden arrives to speak about gun violence and his crime prevention plans at Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bP1QY_0heiqqGc00
    Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney and Police Chief Joseph Coffay listen, as President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q35X8_0heiqqGc00
    President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XF2fU_0heiqqGc00
    President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Vice

MAGA Is Melting Down Over ‘Satanic, Blood-Red’ Lighting During Biden Speech

President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night is being hailed by his supporters as a key moment in his administration, where he finally took on Trump and the MAGA crowd head-on. “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” Biden said in a primetime speech in Pennsylvania designed to warn about the growing threat to democracy posed by Trumpist refusals to accept the results of the 2020 elections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Prime Time#Republicans#Wilkes University#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#American#Maga#Gop#The White House#Newsnation
Deadline

Joe Biden To Heckler During Rally: “Everybody’s Entitled To Be An Idiot”

Today in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden responded to the latest in a string of hecklers interrupting his public appearances. “As I said last week,” Biden told the crowd in an appearance broadcast on MSNBC, “we remain in the battle for the soul of America.” The heckler then began shouting out something unintelligible. Hollywood Democrats Pour Money Into Midterms With A Tinge Of Hope And A Lot Of Caution “All right. God love ya,” replied Biden directly to the man, who was then booed by other attendees and likely set upon by security. Biden was more magnanimous. “No, no, no … don’t — let him go....
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump aunched a scathing attack on his successor Joe Biden, labelling him an “enemy of the state”.In his campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday (3 September), Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for his “vicious, hateful speech” in which the president called MAGA Republicans and their election denial a “threat to democracy”.“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Former president calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump in his Pennsylvania address called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.Mr Trump attacked his successor in remarks at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, his firstsince his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided. He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Joe Biden Is the Real Semi-Fascist

This week, President Joe Biden — in search of a new label to pin on his political opponents after the failure of his "ultra-MAGA" branding, which prompted peals of laughter rather than shudders of horror — landed on a new slur with which to tar those who don't support his agenda: they are, he said, semi-fascists. Speaking with a crowd of Democratic donors in Maryland, Biden reportedly said, "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's semi-fascism."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy