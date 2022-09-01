Read full article on original website
Week two of high school football is in the books. Top five plays on this weeks gamechangers
BILLINGS — Another week of high school football is in the books. On this episode of gamechangers there is everything from stiff arms to touchdowns. This weeks number one play comes from the Laurel and Lockwood game. Laurels Chase Chapman putting his power on display and just discarding tacklers, then he lunges for the end zone, as the Locomotives blow out the Lions.
College athletes reaping the rewards of endorsement deals in Montana
BILLINGS — Last summer, the NCAA made a new ruling allowing collegiate athletes to be paid using their name, image and likeness. Now, athletes aren’t just balancing sports and school, but also any potential business deals. It’s a phenomenon playing out across the nation, as college athletes are...
Burn The Point showcases classic cars in Billings
A Labor Day weekend tradition continues with the 21st Burn The Point Parade roared through downtown Billings on Friday night.
Ole-ole-ole-ole, feelin' hot hot hot
An extremely hot day today with temperatures in the 90s and triple digits. A few areas are making runs for record breaking highs and this heat is going to stick with us.
Billings woman works to make Montana more sustainable; Launches SustainaBillings
Billings woman works to make Montana more sustainable; Launches SustainaBillings event September 10, 2022
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
Billings photographer showcases dogs of Montana to raise money for nonprofits
A local photographer and his team have donated over $10,000 to animal services after photographing over 200 dogs to be featured in the book Tails of Montana.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4
Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Girl, 11, pulled from Yellowstone River in Billings and taken to hospital
The Billings Fire Department was called to the area around the Blue Creek Fishing Access point around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't resurface.
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
2 UM grads receive awards to teach abroad
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two recent University of Montana graduates received Fulbright English awards and will travel abroad as teaching assistants for the upcoming year. Dante Filpula Ankney of Laurel will teach in Bulgaria, and Camryn Vaughn of Lewiston will teach in Georgia during the 2022-23 school year. UM released...
Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings
If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
Progress update on the Billings Bypass Project
Progress on the Billings Bypass Project is moving along after over a decade of planning. Each day, the city is one step closer to connecting the Billings Heights to Lockwood.
Billings west end intersection closed until October
The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
Roundabout construction centered around safety for Billings drivers.
Roundabouts on the surface, are designed to promote a steady flow of traffic but safety is also at the forefront of the discussion when a new one is built.
Lower gas prices in time for Labor day weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. - Great news for Labor Day weekend travelers, the average gas price in Billings this week is $4.09. According to GasBuddy, The average gas price in billings dropped 9.3 cents in the last week, giving consumers some relief when filling up gas tanks. The U.S. Energy information administration...
