Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SFGate
1 Dead In Solo Crash Early Monday
STOCKTON (BCN) One person died in a solo crash early Monday in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 4:30 a.m. near the Country Club Boulevard ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 5. Information about what led to the crash was not immediately available. Copyright © 2022...
SFGate
50-Acre Vegetation Fire Spreading At 'Dangerous Rate' Near Rodeo
Firefighters in Contra Costa County are responding to a 50-acre vegetation fire near Rodeo, Cal Fire announced on Monday. The fire is located in the area of Franklin Canyon Road and Interstate Highway 4. The blaze has a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Cal Fire. Two additional water tankers...
SFGate
Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire
The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Update: Franklin Fire 75 Percent Contained, No Injuries, No Structures Harmed
Forward progress has been halted for the Franklin Fire which broke out near Rodeo in Contra Costa County on Monday evening. The fire is currently 75 percent contained and no structures were harmed, Cal Fire said. There are also no injuries reported. The Contra Costa Sheriff lifted evacuation warnings for...
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
SFGate
Update: Franklin Fire At 100 Acres, Structures Threatened
Firefighters in Contra Costa County are responding to a 100-acre vegetation fire near Rodeo, Cal Fire announced on Monday. Some structures are threatened the agency said. The fire is located in the area of Franklin Canyon Road and Interstate Highway 4 and was at zero containment as of 7 p.m.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Update: Forward Progress Halted For Franklin Fire, Evacuation Warning Lifted
Forward progress has been halted for the Franklin Fire which broke out near Rodeo in Contra Costa County on Monday evening. The fire is currently 25 percent contained and threats to structures have been mitigated, Cal Fire said. The Contra Costa Sheriff has lifted evacuation warnings for the area and...
SFGate
17-Year-Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Shooting Victim Being Rushed To Hospital Dies In Crash
STOCKTON (BCN) A shooting victim died early Monday as she was being driven to a hospital by an acquaintance who lost control and flipped a vehicle on a freeway on-ramp in Stockton, authorities said. The solo crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound...
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
SFGate
One Woman Dead, One Injured Following Sunday Night Shooting In Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two women were shot in the Bayview District on Sunday night and one women succumbed to her injuries, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue at approximately 10:44 p.m. where they located two women suffering from...
SFGate
Arrests Made In Rolex Robbery Case
Three suspects were arrested in Galt on suspicion of robbing a Foster City man of his Rolex watch, the Foster City Police Department announced Friday. Police responded to reports of a man who said he was followed home, restrained and had his wrist watch ripped away from him by two individuals on Friday. The two suspects fled in a white Chevy Tahoe.
SFGate
I-580 Lanes Open Following Fatal Collision With Pedestrian
All lanes have reopened on I-580 in Oakland near the I-980 connector following a fatal collision Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay. Westbound lanes of I-580 were closed near the MacArthur Boulevard onramp after a pedestrian attempted to run across the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at 9:15 p.m..
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Vacant San Jose School Land To Turn Into Housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SFGate
Westbound Interstate 580 Shut Down Due To Fatal Collision
OAKLAND (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland remain closed late Saturday night following a fatal traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. The Alameda County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene.
Downtown Napa home with underground winery for sale
Make your own wine at home for $2.5 million.
Comments / 4