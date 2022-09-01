Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
CNET
Cloudflare Blocks Kiwi Farms Due to 'Immediate Threat': What to Know
Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare on Saturday said it's blocking Kiwi Farms, a message board known for organizing harassment campaigns. Cloudflare cited an "unprecedented emergency and immediate threat to human life" as the reason for its actions. "The rhetoric on the Kiwifarms site and specific, targeted threats have escalated over the...
Comments / 0