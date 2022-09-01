ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Cloudflare Blocks Kiwi Farms Due to 'Immediate Threat': What to Know

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare on Saturday said it's blocking Kiwi Farms, a message board known for organizing harassment campaigns. Cloudflare cited an "unprecedented emergency and immediate threat to human life" as the reason for its actions. "The rhetoric on the Kiwifarms site and specific, targeted threats have escalated over the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy