Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 4

KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF home sales…Macy’s building & recalls

America’s employers added 315,000 jobs in August. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. The increase in jobs was reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
Grand Forks, ND
Industry
Grand Forks, ND
Business
valleynewslive.com

2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
LARIMORE, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans

LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
LINCOLN, NE
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

UND still finding Native artifacts

UND President Andrew Armacost says he doesn’t anticipate any criminal or civil penalties will be filed after this week’s disclosure that Native American artifacts and skeletal remains were found on campus. UND leaders revealed the March discovery during a series of meetings with alumni…faculty…and the media this week....
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

kvrr.com

Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

valleynewslive.com

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Update: Thompson teen found

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located. Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the young man was located by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
THOMPSON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Nebraska Holds Off Pesky North Dakota, 38-17, in Season Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (UND Athletics) – Anthony Grant rushed for 189 yards and two scores on 23 carries to help Nebraska survive a push from North Dakota, 38-17, on Saturday afternoon from a sold-out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. UND (0-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit to knot the game at...
LINCOLN, NE
valleynewslive.com

KX News

Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
247Sports

Game Balls: Who stood out against North Dakota?

It wasn’t pretty. At times it was downright ugly. But Nebraska won on Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak that carried back 11 months. In the win Nebraska received several strong individual performances that helped tip a game in the Huskers' direction. Here’s who Husker247 gave game balls:
LINCOLN, NE

