Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN
Lake of Rot Map
The Lake of Rot Map is located in the middle of the Lake of Rot, which is accessible while doing Ranni's questline which takes you to a separate area of Ainsel River leading to it. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of the Lake of Rot and...
IGN
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Sprouting Seedlings - Nursery Locations
Genshin Impact's Sprouting Seedlings is a Dream Nursery - Aranyaka: Part 2 quest that's unlocked after you complete Varuna Gatha, Arapandu's quest in Apam Woods. This Sumeru World Quest requires you to fine 12 Aranara Nursery throughout Sumeru, complete their puzzle challenges, and collect the Vasmrti that you'll earn from the puzzle. You'll need to plant the Vasmrti you collect back at the nursery in Vanarana.
IGN
The Outskirts (Chapter 3)
Welcome to The Last of Us' third chapter: The Outskirts. The walkthrough below will take you all the way to the Capitol Building, giving you tips and tricks for beating every combat encounter, solving every puzzle and, most importantly, surviving every harrowing Clicker segment. In total, The Outskirts has 9...
IGN
Haligtree Knight Set
The Haligtree Knight Helm is found in the room above the Elphael Inner Wall grace. From the area before the Erdtree Avatar, climb the roots from the side room, then cross the rampart to the outer wall, then turn left and drop down to reach the ballista gunners. Climb the rampart above where the Erdtree Avatar was, then take a running jump to the ledge and go inside the room to find it.
IGN
Deeproot Depths Map
The Deeproot Depths Map can only be accessed by defeating the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct past Nokron, Eternal City in the far north, and taking a coffin ride to this new region. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Deeproot Depths and environs....
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Psychic Spectacular 2022
The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
IGN
Tips and Tricks
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected as you travel across the country with precious cargo is no easy task. With limited resources, ammunition, and danger lurking around every corner, it's easy to become overwhelmed in The Last of Us Part I, especially if you're not prepared with the fundamentals of surviving. To help ease any early game frustrations that you may have, here are over ten essential tips and tricks that will help you survive The Last of Us.
IGN
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
IGN
Bull-Goat Set
The Bull-Goat Set is a complete set of Attire that's obtained after killing Great Horned Tragoth (Altus Plateau) during the Tanith and Patches questlines. This set includes the Bull-Goat Helm, Bull-Goat Armor, Bull-Goat Gauntlets, and Bull-Goat Greaves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Prattling Pate (Hello)
"Twisted clay sculpt in the shape of a human head. Emits a voice that says "Hello." A wistful fetish that imparts voices and words on an eternal journey." The Prattling Pate (Hello) is a type of consumable that can be used to emit a voice that says "Hello", used in multiplayer in place of voice chat.
IGN
Optional Conversations
There are a total of 37 optional conversations. Listening to all of them will earn you the I want to talk about it trophy. To trigger them you usually need to look at a certain object for a while. The triangle button must then be pressed to initiate the conversation when a prompt appears above an NPCs head. You can keep track of how many you have by going to the statistics section in the bonus menu.
IGN
Spiked Cracked Tear
A crystal tear formed slowly over the ages where the Erdtree's bounty falls to the ground. Can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. The resulting concoction increases the power of charged attacks for a certain duration. The Spiked Cracked Tear is a Key Item ingredient for the Flask...
IGN
New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Title to be Released in 2023 by Nickolodeon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is fan favourite franchise, players have received movies, shows, games and much more content which has been cherished by them. The last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game we received was all the way back in 2016, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, since then it has been pretty quiet for the franchise in terms of games.
IGN
Inklay Limited Research 2022
The Inklay Limited Research Event is a limited-time occasion within Pokemon Go's Season of Light, where you stand a chance to encounter the elusive Inklay at PokeStops. From a breakdown of the entire event, spanning from the runtime of the event, to what rewards and Pokemon are available, look no further than this page.
Comments / 0