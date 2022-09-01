POLICE LOG: 9-2-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday at 14 Orchard St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at South Street and Summer Street; at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday at 444 Essex St.; at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday at 444 Essex St.; at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday at 805 Boston St.; at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Barrett Court and Boston Street; at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at 189 Lynn Shore Drive; at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at 479 Boston St. #1; at 1:51 a.m. Thursday at 736 Boston St.

Overdoses

A report of an opiate overdose at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Washington St. #312; at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday at 841 Western Ave.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at 14 State St.

A report of an assault at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday at 73 Exchange St.; at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday at 501 Washington St. #507.

A report of a fight at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday at 501 Washington St. Floor 5.

A report of threats at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday at Kingsley Terrace.

A report of an animal bite at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday at Chase Road.

Gunshot

A report of a gunshot at 2:15 a.m. Thursday at Boston Street and Park Street.

Thefts

A report of a robbery at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Street and Willow Street; at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at 170 Oxford St.

A report of larceny at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at 637 Lynnway.

A report of shoplifting at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at 780 Lynnway.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at 132 South Common St.; at 12:33 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Street and Tremont Street.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 8 a.m. Thursday at 20 Wheeler St.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 122 Lynn St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at 7 Summit St. and 33 Centennial Drive; at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday at 124 Foster St. and 163 Washington St.

Fraud

A report of identity fraud at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at 8 Dartmouth St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accident

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday at West Shore Drive.

The post POLICE LOG: 9-2-22 appeared first on Itemlive .