ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.

“I’m petrified,” said Anthony Crawford, a teacher at a metro high school.

When Anthony Crawford was a student, he got kicked out of class after asking a question during Black History Month.

“I asked my teacher, ‘When are we going to learn about Black history?’ And he kind of got mad,” said Crawford. “He said I was being defiant. I didn’t understand it back then, but as I got older, I said, ‘Oh, because it was uncomfortable for him to teach black history in class.’”

Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law

Now, Crawford works at a predominately black school. He’s also a plaintiff in an ACLU lawsuit, among other organizations, who’s asking a federal judge to put the anti-CRT law on hold so details and rules can be ironed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBESp_0heiqOzc00
Anthony Crawford, image KFOR

ACLU staff attorney, Hanna Roberts, said CRT is a theory that’s taught in colleges. She said it is not being taught in Oklahoma schools because the complex topic would go over kids’ heads.

“It said that individual racism is not the only type of racism that exists in the world, that there are things like systemic racism, racism that exists or is embedded in our political, our legal and judicial system,” said Roberts.

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, told KFOR that people are misinterpreting the law.

“It says you’re not going to teach the concept that an individual should feel guilt for these things,” said West.

Mustang Public Schools challenges accreditation downgrade

Roberts said the ACLU argued the CRT law violates First Amendment rights and kids’ rights to learn in the classroom, and prevents fruitful debates.

“Being able to have conversations about those hard topics make it easier for students to be able to function in the real world,” said Roberts.

“To any teachers who are concerned about this, teach to the [Oklahoma] standards and you’ll be fine,” said West.

Crawford feels otherwise.

“Even in Oklahoma standards, it’s still showing things that we can’t teach, which is Black history,” said Crawford. “For African-Americans, we’ve been learning European history all our lives. We’ve been feeling uncomfortable since the moment we walked in the classroom.”

“It’s perfectly fine to say what has happened in the past,” said West. “What is not acceptable is to say that because you’re part of that group, you automatically fall into that same statistic.”

State Department of Education officially adopts rules for CRT law in Oklahoma schools

Crawford said he’s scared of what could happen to him by being part of the lawsuit. Not only does he have a child of his own, but numerous students who depend on him. However, he believes it’s worth the fight.

“I’m still a voice for their education. So, I’ve got to be that voice regardless if we can’t teach certain things or not,” said Crawford.

The ACLU said they’re seeing this law play out exactly as they’ve warned, which is another reason why they asked the judge to pause it nine months ago. The decision is still in the works.

The State Attorney General’s Office said they could not comment because of the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 45

Carolyn Post
4d ago

Critical race theory has no place in schools. Teach history tell the truth about history the truth about what happened. That’s how you teach and that’s how people learn from the past.

Reply(7)
20
Roger Tuttle
4d ago

why did they get rid of the Confederate statues? was that not history also?,in an effort to get more free money people are digging up dead people in Tulsa!

Reply(3)
18
Debbie Bryant
4d ago

I have a biracial family, I really think all history should be taught and the truth about our history should be taught! No matter how ugly the truth is! How do you expect us as humans to learn from our past and not to repeat those ugly truths of our history if it’s not taught! Maybe somebody should of told our ancestors that their actions would go down in history and later generations were going to be ashamed of their actions!

Reply(11)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Attorneys continue fight for ‘The Innocent Man’ in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The attorneys will continue to fight for ‘The Innocent Man’ in Oklahoma. The fight isn’t over for an Oklahoman convicted of murder. The conviction was thrown out, but recently, a court ruled Tommy Ward would stay behind bars. The story is familiar, having...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHOU

Ministers say Texas abortion laws violate religious freedom

TEXAS, USA — Instead of wanting to limit abortion for religious reasons, a group of ministers have recently started arguing the opposite. They say Texas’ abortion laws actually violate their religious freedom. So, four north Texas ministers recently sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, essentially...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Accreditation#Black School#Anti Critical Race Theory#Hb 1775
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KFOR

‘We deserve our voice to matter’: OKC Starbucks employees unionize at Capitol steps

“Today [May 23, 2022], we have become true partners in our organizing for a more just labor structure, where workers have a say in their workplace and earn a baseline living wage,” said Collin Pollitt, a barista that led the unionization movement at 23rd and Robinson. “We have reined in corporate power, and we carry on the banner of Martin Luther King Jr. with the idea that all labor has dignity.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

VA to offer abortions under some circumstances, even in states with bans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions despite state restrictions. The Military Times broke the story earlier today, saying the VA plans to offer abortion access to those who served our country, but they have to follow a few rules. Abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of the mother.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy