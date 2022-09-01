Meta was contacted for comment on the penalty. We understand the final GDPR decision on the Instagram enquiry was sent to Meta, Instagram’s parent, Friday — ahead of formal publication on the websites of the company’s lead data supervisor in the EU, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC); and the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a steering body which helped coordinate a decision-review process involving other interested EU data protection authorities — however the size of the penalty for Meta appears to have leaked early, via a report in Politico, which contains the fine figure (which shakes out to around $403 million at current currency exchange prices) but no further details of the decision.

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO