ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Repeat violent felony offender on his way to prison after jury verdict

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWfz7_0heiqMEA00

XENIA — A repeat violent felony offender was to learn his fate Thursday, one day after a jury found him guilty in a domestic violence incident roughly six months ago that left his girlfriend suffering from two black eyes.

>> Brown County man, the victim of multiple bee stings, awakes from coma

A sentencing hearing had been scheduled Thursday for Joe Eldridge in Greene County Common Pleas Court before Judge Michael Buckwalter.

Wednesday, a jury convicted him on one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer stemming from two incidents.

On April 30, Eldridge’s girlfriend came to the Fairborn Police Department suffering from two black eyes and facial swelling. She reported to police that Eldridge attacked her several days earlier.

Eldridge also admitted to a separate witness that he assaulted the woman. An arrest warrant was issued for Eldridge based on the initial domestic violence report.

On June 7, Fairborn Police Officer Connor Mulcahy saw Eldridge riding a motorcycle. After confirming his identity and discovering Eldridge’s pending warrant for domestic violence, Officer Mulcahy activated his cruiser lights and yelled for Eldridge to stop.

>> No reason to believe shooting was not justified, sheriff says

Eldridge fled and reported to others he was fleeing at approximately 101 mph in the area of Kaufman and Powell avenues. Officer Mulcahy determined that further pursuit placed others at risk and ended his attempts to apprehend the man.

Shortly thereafter, Eldridge crashed his motorcycle and was thrown into a grassy area. Medics took him for medical treatment. Eldridge reportedly shattered his ankle and stated he may never walk again.

“This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work,” county Prosecutor David Hayes said, noting Eldridge has a number of prior violent felony convictions, including for domestic violence, robbery and aggravated burglary. He has been sentenced to prison on seven prior occasions.

Due to the efforts of police and his prosecutorial staff, Hayes said, “a dangerous, violent felon is off the streets and behind bars.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Meth sales land woman in prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
HILLSBORO, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges

GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, OH
Fairborn, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Xenia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairborn, OH
WHIO Dayton

DNA leads to arrest 15 years after violent rape at Kentucky motel

COVINGTON, Ky. — DNA has led investigators to arrest a man who allegedly raped a woman at a Kentucky motel 15 years ago. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Ian Angel, 47, was arrested and has been charged with rape and robbery for his alleged involvement in a rape that happened on August 23, 2007, at a Fort Mitchell, Kentucky Super 8 motel.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WHIO Dayton

Body camera footage of fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis released by authorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows events preceding the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. "Donovan was a typical 20-year-old kid with a ton of friends," Rex Elliott, the Lewis family attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. "Certainly, he had his challenges in life, but he was a very good person and loved very much."
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Sentencing#Convicted Felon#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington

Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy