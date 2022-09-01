Repeat violent felony offender on his way to prison after jury verdict

XENIA — A repeat violent felony offender was to learn his fate Thursday, one day after a jury found him guilty in a domestic violence incident roughly six months ago that left his girlfriend suffering from two black eyes.

A sentencing hearing had been scheduled Thursday for Joe Eldridge in Greene County Common Pleas Court before Judge Michael Buckwalter.

Wednesday, a jury convicted him on one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer stemming from two incidents.

On April 30, Eldridge’s girlfriend came to the Fairborn Police Department suffering from two black eyes and facial swelling. She reported to police that Eldridge attacked her several days earlier.

Eldridge also admitted to a separate witness that he assaulted the woman. An arrest warrant was issued for Eldridge based on the initial domestic violence report.

On June 7, Fairborn Police Officer Connor Mulcahy saw Eldridge riding a motorcycle. After confirming his identity and discovering Eldridge’s pending warrant for domestic violence, Officer Mulcahy activated his cruiser lights and yelled for Eldridge to stop.

Eldridge fled and reported to others he was fleeing at approximately 101 mph in the area of Kaufman and Powell avenues. Officer Mulcahy determined that further pursuit placed others at risk and ended his attempts to apprehend the man.

Shortly thereafter, Eldridge crashed his motorcycle and was thrown into a grassy area. Medics took him for medical treatment. Eldridge reportedly shattered his ankle and stated he may never walk again.

“This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work,” county Prosecutor David Hayes said, noting Eldridge has a number of prior violent felony convictions, including for domestic violence, robbery and aggravated burglary. He has been sentenced to prison on seven prior occasions.

Due to the efforts of police and his prosecutorial staff, Hayes said, “a dangerous, violent felon is off the streets and behind bars.”

