James City County, VA

Fox tests positive for rabies in James City County

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A fox found in James City County has tested positive for rabies.

According to The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts, a fox attacked a cat on August 26 and residents reported several sightings in James City County, specifically in the area of Canvas Back Run and the Warhill Sports Complex. The fox is now dead.

Cat tests positive for rabies in Dinwiddie County after charging at resident

Rabies is a deadly disease and can sicken and kill almost all mammals or humans. The rabies virus is highly preventable if the vaccine is given early and as recommended.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

  • Vaccinate your pets
  • Report all exposures to animals to your doctor and the local health department
  • enjoy wildlife from a distance

Anyone that has information regarding exposure to any fix is asked to contact the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts’ Williamsburg Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277.

