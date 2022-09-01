ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County drops mask mandate in county buildings

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County has ended its mask mandate in county buildings Thursday amid reports of dropping COVID-19 spread.

The mandate had been put into place early August for employees and visitors due to the high level of community spread in the county.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent map, Cuyahoga County now has medium spread of the virus.

Several northeast Ohio counties still have high community spread. Check out a map of those here.

