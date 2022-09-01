ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?

HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Galveston City Council approves TxDOT grant that will be used for speeding, drunk driving

GALVESTON, Texas – City leaders in Galveston are looking to crack down on drunk driving after a string of deadly crashes on the island. On Thursday, city council members approved an almost $50,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that will provide more resources for officers and help crack down on unsafe, impaired, and distracted drivers.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County jail placed on ‘non-compliance’ status due to overcrowding

HOUSTON – The Harris County Jail has been placed in “non-compliance” status due to its overcrowding status, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that jail inspectors identified instances in which 64 people spent more than the maximum 48 hours in the booking area’s holding cells.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s destroying me’: Storm after storm, climate change increases strain on Texans’ mental health

For the latest coverage on how extreme weather events are affecting Texans, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. This story includes discussion of mental illness, trauma and natural disasters. For disaster mental health support, call or text 1-800-985-5990. You can also call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
HOUSTON, TX
Cheryl Johnson
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove

PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
PECAN GROVE, TX
#Mayor#City Council#City Hall#Local Recall Election#Election Fraud#Politics Local#Election Local
Click2Houston.com

13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says

A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD

A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police

HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
HOUSTON, TX

