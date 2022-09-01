Read full article on original website
KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?
HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
Galveston City Council approves TxDOT grant that will be used for speeding, drunk driving
GALVESTON, Texas – City leaders in Galveston are looking to crack down on drunk driving after a string of deadly crashes on the island. On Thursday, city council members approved an almost $50,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that will provide more resources for officers and help crack down on unsafe, impaired, and distracted drivers.
Harris County jail placed on ‘non-compliance’ status due to overcrowding
HOUSTON – The Harris County Jail has been placed in “non-compliance” status due to its overcrowding status, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that jail inspectors identified instances in which 64 people spent more than the maximum 48 hours in the booking area’s holding cells.
‘It’s destroying me’: Storm after storm, climate change increases strain on Texans’ mental health
For the latest coverage on how extreme weather events are affecting Texans, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. This story includes discussion of mental illness, trauma and natural disasters. For disaster mental health support, call or text 1-800-985-5990. You can also call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis.
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
Mayor Turner announce launch of $7.5M program that will help boost home ownership in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Turner Sylvester attended the Wells Fargo WORTH Houston news conference Tuesday to announce a program that will boost home ownership. The new initiative will expand homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic, and other underserved individuals and families. Turner announced that the Wells Fargo Foundation gifted a $7.5 million grant through the LISC Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative to make an impact in closing racial gaps in home ownership.
‘Disturbing’: Houston woman forced to wait for 911 operator as call center continues dealing with staffing shortage
HOUSTON – When a suspected drunk driver’s car went flying through the air before crashing into a restaurant building Tuesday night in West Houston, witnesses near the scene began calling 911. Tamara Hoey was one of the first, but an automated system, not a person, answered. “And then...
PHOTOS: Victorian splendor, southern charm; Explore this restored Galveston mansion on market for $1.3M
GALVESTON, Texas – Three floors of restored Victorian splendor are for sale in Galveston for $1,375,000. “The Adams League Mansion has been meticulously restored,” realtor Thomas Schwenk told KPRC 2 about the home. “The historic vintage feeling is evident throughout.”. Just look at that porch with the...
VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove
PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
‘Big Shades Bandit’ strikes same bank chain 3 times within past few months, FBI says
HOUSTON – The FBI released new photos Wednesday of a serial bank robbery suspect they said has struck again in the Houston area, and want the public’s help tracking him down. A message posted on @FBI Houston’s Twitter page stated that the suspect, for the third time, struck...
Texas court of criminal appeals says conviction of man arrested by ex-HPD cop Gerald Goines should be overturned
A Houston man convicted on drug charges after testimony by former officer Gerald Goines is one step closer to having his case dismissed. Frederick Jeffery was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 after Goines testified he found Jeffery’s phone next to a bag of methamphetamine. Jeffery maintained...
Residents say gator attacks are on the rise in one Sugar Land neighborhood
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Residents say gator attacks are on the rise in Sugar Land’s Oyster Creek. About two weeks ago in mid-August, a boater who is a member of the Greater Houston Rowing Club had an alligator take a bite of his boat. And two weeks after that, another boater had a first-hand gator encounter.
13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says
A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
Residents at apartment complex near Texas Medical Center fed up after string of burglaries
HOUSTON – Residents of an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center expressed concern Wednesday that little is being done to stop a rash of break-ins, despite their calls for attention. “Since June, burglaries started to happen,” said one resident, who withheld their name, fearing retaliation from the management...
Person detained, 10-year-old taken to hospital after house fire following fight in NE Harris Co., HCFMO says
KINGWOOD, Texas – A 10-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and a person has been detained after a house fire in Kingwood on Thursday. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out on City Green Trail near East Little York. Officials say they...
‘We all lost something’: Mother of 4-year-old killed in golf cart crash in Galveston encourages people not to drink and drive
GALVESTON COUNTY – It’s been one month since the golf cart wreck on Galveston Island where four people were killed, including two children, when an accused drunk driver slammed into their golf cart. “Heartbroken. I lost my son, my father-in-law, and my nephew. I just think about the...
‘It did not feel like a safe environment’: Parent claims Katy ISD students screamed racial slurs at minority girls during volleyball game
Lakesha Adams said her daughter’s volleyball game turned vulgar on Friday night. “It did not feel like a safe environment,” she said. Adams’ daughter is on the varsity team at Paetow High School. The team was playing against Jordan High School when the mother said the end of the game took a turn.
$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD
A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police
HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
