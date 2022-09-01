Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Local unions discuss the importance of Labor Day
ROSSFORD, Ohio — Labor Day looks like barbecues and get-togethers, but behind the unofficial end-of-summer celebration is an important meaning. "Labor Day is a day brought to you by working people. Labor day is a day off to celebrate labor," said Erika White, the CWA Local 4319 president. Celebrated...
nbc24.com
Unions, businesses and bands march through downtown Toledo for Labor Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local workforces took over the streets of downtown Toledo for the Monday morning Labor Day Parade. Unions, businesses, contractors, agencies and schools drove and marched around town from Summit Street to One Government Center to recognize industrial institutions and celebrate the achievements of business growth while looking toward further development in the future.
nbc24.com
Gaby Lopez wins Dana Open with 8-under 63
SYLVANIA, Ohio — A sizzling final three holes gave Gaby Lopez her third career victory at the Dana Open presented by Marathon. She started four shots behind the lead Sunday, but three straight birdies secured the win. It was her first victory since the 2020 tournament and an effort...
nbc24.com
Toledo Rockets look toward match with UMass after victory over LIU
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo's football team made a big first step for the season with its Thursday 37-0 win against Long Island University. It was UToledo's first shutout victory in football since 45-0 against Murray State University in 2019. The Rockets' defense held the Sharks to...
