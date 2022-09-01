ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, OH

sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus hosts weekend full of performances

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild will present a brand new show at the Toledo Speedway, throughout the weekend. The one and a half hour show is packed with aerial artists, special effects and more all in the worlds largest big top arena. There are over 60 performers from around the world that will be showcasing their talents.
sent-trib.com

County fair projects best in state

At the 2022 Wood County Fair, 951 FFA crop, agricultural engineering, research, horticultural, SAE/FFA photo story boards and agricultural science projects were on display at the Junior Fair Building. The Wood County Fair FFA display by Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Penta Career Center, is one of the best...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Tom Clawson is both a celebrated artist and local influencer

Tom Clawson has been creating music for decades. From his great success with BUCK69, his original catalogue of music, to his wildly popular FB group Playing Tonight in Toledo, Clawson is both a local and national favorite. Tom performed his original 'Social Media Grind' and you can hear more from...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest winners

The 2022 FFA Tractor Operator’s Contest was won by Jesse Sundermeier of Eastwood FFA. Carter Foos of Eastwood FFA was second, followed by Gregory Wise of Elmwood FFA, third. Tanner Pennington of Elmwood FFA was fourth and Wyatt Bechstein of Bowling Green FFA was fifth. Eddie Eschedor (BG) and Tommy Curtis (Penta) also participated in the contest.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledo.com

History and Hops Tour at Woodlawn

Woodlawn Cemetery & Arboretum will present History and Hops, an evening featuring a tour of the beer brewing barons buried at Woodlawn, followed by a beer tasting on Thursday, September 8, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Local history storyteller Tedd Long will serve as the guide for the tour. "We'll...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Boxer "Prince" Bell picks up another title in front of hometown crowd

TOLEDO, Ohio — There was a raucous atmosphere inside the Huntington Center on Saturday night as Toledo's own Albert "the Prince" Bell headlined an exciting night of boxing. The undefeated Bell was not only trying to stay perfect in his career but also collect the World Boxing Organization-NABO Junior Lightweight Championship belt.
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)

S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
GIBSONBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Unions march in Labor Day parade in Toledo Monday

The annual Labor Day parade will take place downtown Monday morning. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe. The parade will proceed north on Summit to Jackson Street, left turn onto Jackson and head west to Huron, where the parade will end.
TOLEDO, OH
bvmsports.com

Final Day Begins on Sandusky

Story by Justin Brouillard | Photos by Tanner & Travis Lyons Sandusky, OH – The final day begins at Sandusky Bay presented by Fishermans Central as anglers head out on Lake Erie to compete for the $50,000 check and the NPFL Shield. The Progressive Angler of the Year is shaping up and some moves have been made. Partly cloudy skies…
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Franklin Park Mall reopens one day after water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Franklin Park Mall will resume normal business hours Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some store and restaurant hours may vary. The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Gaby Lopez wins Dana Open with 8-under 63

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A sizzling final three holes gave Gaby Lopez her third career victory at the Dana Open presented by Marathon. She started four shots behind the lead Sunday, but three straight birdies secured the win. It was her first victory since the 2020 tournament and an effort...
SYLVANIA, OH

