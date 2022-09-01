ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show

The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police in Maryland look for man’s killer

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting a man to death inside an apartment building Sunday. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were in the 4200 block of 58th Ave. shortly after 9:15 p.m. They received a call about the sound of […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Bethesda woman honored who was killed in bicycle crash

The husband of a State Department employee who died while riding her bicycle has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Today, Sarah Langenkamp was honored with a memorial bike ride. Just last month, she was hit and killed by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda while on the way home. Right before the tragedy, Sarah and her husband were evacuated to the DC area from Ukraine. Mr. Langenkamp says it's tough to think she would've been safer braving air strikes in Kiev than riding a bike on the street.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

