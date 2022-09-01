Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MetroAccess car flips; residents of D.C. neighborhood want safer roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. are fed up with drivers speeding down Rock Creek Church Road. A WMATA spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a MetroAccess vehicle operated by National Express hit two parked cars before flipping on its side. It happened on Rock […]
fox5dc.com
Cyclists, family honor US Diplomat killed In Bethesda with memorial bike ride
BETHESDA, MD - In Montgomery County, a long time US diplomat with the State Department who was killed while riding her bicycle is being remembered and honored. Just last month, Sarah Langenkamp was hit by a flatbed truck on river road in Bethesda, Maryland while biking home. Family, friends, co-workers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show
The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
fox5dc.com
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths
Norton wants BOP to transfer D.C. residents out of a facility for safety reasons. The post Norton Concerned About D.C. Residents in Federal Prison Amid Inmate Deaths appeared first on The Washington Informer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
NBC Washington
DC Nurses Say Staffing Shortages a Major Issue
Nurses in Washington, D.C., are raising concerns about staffing shortages amid a nationwide strain on health care systems. The District of Columbia Nurses Association, a labor union, released a survey of its nurses in which more than 95% of them said staffing shortages are a major issue in the workplace.
A Fair Shot for Contracted Airport Workers
Just this week, we announced some promising news: Visitors are coming back to Washington, DC. After tourism plummeted to only 13 million visitors in 2020, last year, we welcomed 19 […] The post A Fair Shot for Contracted Airport Workers appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Youth curfew to be enforced by Maryland county amid violence
Officials in a Maryland county near the nation’s capital that has had its deadliest month in decades say they will strictly enforce a curfew aimed at keeping teens off the streets at night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police in Maryland look for man’s killer
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting a man to death inside an apartment building Sunday. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were in the 4200 block of 58th Ave. shortly after 9:15 p.m. They received a call about the sound of […]
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., 15 Year-Old Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday led to two juveniles getting...
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
43 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 43 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. early...
'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
BETHESDA, Md. — Hundreds of people spent their Labor Day remembering the life of a wife, mother of two and U.S. Diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck by a flat-bed truck on River Road in Bethesda when police said the driver made a right turn. She was traveling in the bike lane.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda woman honored who was killed in bicycle crash
The husband of a State Department employee who died while riding her bicycle has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Today, Sarah Langenkamp was honored with a memorial bike ride. Just last month, she was hit and killed by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda while on the way home. Right before the tragedy, Sarah and her husband were evacuated to the DC area from Ukraine. Mr. Langenkamp says it's tough to think she would've been safer braving air strikes in Kiev than riding a bike on the street.
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
Comments / 1