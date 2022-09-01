FOLLOW ALONG: Penn State at Purdue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State at Purdue

By Andrew Clay
Follow along with our curated feed of Penn State football experts as Penn State faces Purdue in the season opener. Can’t make the game? Stay connected. In the stadium and want the experts’ opinion on that last play? Stay connected. Want exclusive looks at the game provided by people around the program and on the field? Stay connect. Use this second screen experience in our app, on our website or follow the Twitter feed.

After leading Penn State to comeback win, Clifford earns POTW

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Sean Clifford’s nearly flawless game-winning drive Thursday night at Purdue is the best in his career, and likely played a big role in his being named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. The sixth year senior completed six of seven passes, powering an 80-yard touchdown drive to lead […]
Nittany Nation Overtime: Purdue Wrap-Up

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Following Penn State’s dramatic comeback win against Purdue, the Nittany Nation Overtime gang revisits the victory. This week’s episode, which airs on WTAJ-TV Sundays at 11:30 p.m., features hosts Andelrey Penwell, Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror) and Mark Brennan (Lions247.) This week’s guest host is Keith “Goon” Conlin who played for the […]
Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
Police: PSU students swarm streets after Purdue win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– After Penn State’s win over Purdue in Thursday night’s football game, a thousand or so college kids swarmed downtown State College, which led to a response by multiple Centre County police departments. According to a press release from State College police, a call came for a “celebratory disturbance” between the 200 […]
Clifford, Lee lead Nittany Lions to dramatic win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WTAJ) — Penn State beat Purdue 35-31 in back and forth season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, In. With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clifford lead the Nittany Lions on an eight play, 80 yard drive, capped off with a 10-yard Keyvone Lee touchdown to take the […]
Penn State increases size of permitted clear bags

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ahead of Penn State Football’s first home game of the season, the university is updating its clear bag policy and increasing the permitted size. Clear tote bags, sized 12′” x 6″ x 12″ or smaller, will be permitted. The university said this is to make the clear bag policy more […]
Dana Holt is your 2022 Dash for Cash winner at Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN — The weekend was filled with the revving of engines as boat racers from all over flocked to Lock Haven for the 51st Annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta. The event kicked off Saturday morning with a brief opening ceremony featuring longtime regatta coordinator and Jaycee DuWayne Kunes, Woodward Township Supervisor Kyle Coleman and the Keystone Little League Juniors.
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
DuBois YMCA to host blood drive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The DuBois YMCA will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood drive. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 11:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. the blood drive will take place in the YMCA’s multi-purpose room. You an register online at the American Red Cross Website.
SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: Penn Cambria vs Central Cambria

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Central Cambria host Penn Cambria in WTAJ’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week. Penn Cambria is looking to stay undefeated as Central is looking to bounce back after a close loss in Week 1. Central also looks to reclaim the Goal Post Trophy, which they haven’t held since 2019. Penn Cambria […]
Bison band alumni invited to participate in homecoming performance

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield is inviting all their Bison alumni band members back to participate in the halftime show during the Homecoming game on Sept. 23. Past members of all ages and graduating years are invited and encouraged to wear red and black to join in for an evening of fun and music. […]
