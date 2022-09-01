Read full article on original website
The business of arts and crafts, post-COVID
GILFORD — Joyce’s Craft Fair, organized by Joyce Endee of Gilford, brought 97 vendors and crafters together Saturday and Sunday at Gunstock Mountain Resort for a Labor Day weekend extravaganza of skills, imagination and whimsy. That included John Liberty, owner of Liberty Farm and Forge in Corinna, Maine,...
'Painting on Slate Workshop' with Ann Xavier Oct. 1
MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. for a Painting on Slate Workshop with Ann Xavier. Make your own welcome or holiday themed sign from reclaimed slate roof...
New "Cabinet of Curiosities" exhibit now through November
LACONIA — The classic cabinet of curiosities emerged in the 16th century. Housing collections of notable objects including natural history specimens, anthropological artifacts, religious relics, antiquities, and works of art, these collections reflected the particular obsessions of their curators. Through the decades, the Laconia Library and Laconia Historical and Museum Society have amassed their own collection of ‘curious’ objects. Acquaint yourself with the unusual and come face to face with anatomical models, South American drinking vessels, mementos mori, and more.
Peter Davis: Extension of WOW Trail is just a matter of money
Why doesn't the WOW Trail extend to the Weirs? It seems like the logical course, following the trend all over the country of turning old trail beds to recreational trails. Is it just a matter of money? Yes it is, but not for development. The project is too expensive only because Southdown Shores and their rich friends promised to fight the WOW Trail in court until Laconia's till is empty. The tracks are state property. The WOW Trail was agreed upon before Southdown was developed. This is how justice works in America.
Michelle Champion: Grateful for success of 99th Leavitt Park Carnival
I would like to send a thank you to all the members of Leavitt Park Community Club, Lakeport Association and the volunteers who gave their time or made something for the bake sale that made our 99th carnival a success. Also, to the area businesses that donated something to support our raffle.
Dead River Company unveils new truck to benefit NH Food Bank
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Food Bank received a new 26-foot, refrigerated truck from Dead River Company, the largest home heating services provider in northern New England, to support the Food Bank’s statewide distribution efforts. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes food through a network of more than 400 partner agencies statewide to support the estimated 7% of all New Hampshire residents, including approximately 9.5% of children, who struggle with food insecurity, meaning they do not know when or where their next meal will come from. Dead River Company has generously supported the Food Bank’s distribution efforts since 2011.
Leia Fabian promoted to assistant banking office manager
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire promoted Leia Fabian to assistant banking office manager of the Laconia office. In this role, Leia will assist with the effective administration and management of the day-to-day activities of the office. She will be responsible for building strong, professional relationships with existing and prospective customers through providing quality service and becoming a trusted resource.
Evelyn Whelton appointed to NH Board of Directors
LACONIA — Evelyn Whelton of Madison was recently appointed to the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors by Gov. Chris Sununu. She is the senior VP, retail lending sales manager for Bank of New Hampshire. Evelyn earned her bachelor’s degree in business management and leadership from Granite State College...
Christopher Walkley promoted to senior VP by Bank of NH
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Christopher Walkley to senior VP — commercial banker/team leader. Chris joined Bank of New Hampshire in October 2011 as a junior credit analyst. In a short time, Chris progressed to the role of credit analyst and gained valuable experience prior to becoming a commercial banking officer.
Make your own Byzantine Chain Maille Bracelet workshop
MEREDITH — Join jeweler Deb Fairchild at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a Byzantine Knot Chain Maille Bracelet workshop. Are you curious about the techniques used to create beautiful chain maille jewelry? All it takes is two pairs of pliers and a handful of small metal rings. In this class you will learn a modern adaptation of the Byzantine chain maille puzzle as you ‘fold’ a stunning bracelet. We will use colored aluminum rings (provided by the instructor) in class. This project is suitable for all skill levels.
'Cruise to the Blues' car show and live auction set for Sept. 24
BELMONT — Gilford Boy Scout Troop 243 will present a car show and live auction, "Cruise to the Blues" Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 4H Belknap County Fairgrounds in Belmont. The cost is $10 to register your vehicle; $5 to attend; and children age 12 and younger attend for free. Scout parents will cook and serve attendees burgers, hot dogs and drinks for a small fee, also to benefit the troop. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. to registered vehicles.
Snorkel adventure with SLA on Sept. 17
HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a snorkeling adventure at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest beach on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m. While snorkeling, participants will be looking at aquatic plant life, fish, and whatever else they can find. The snorkel will be guided by the Lakes Regions Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members Eva Anderson and Kaela Wilbur.
Open House at Gilford's 1834 Meetinghouse Sept. 10
GILFORD — The Gilford Historical Society will present its third open house in its series of Muffins & Museums on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1834 Union Meetinghouse. While adults are enjoying their coffee, children may enjoy sitting at a desk that was...
Marilyn Acres, 77
BELMONT — Marilyn (Camp) Acres, 77, a former resident of Tilton, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center. She was born in Nashua on September 20, 1944, daughter of the late Rolland D. and Dorothy B. (Robinson) Camp. Marilyn was a...
Dennis Cote named a NHHFA Top 10 Lender
LACONIA — Dennis Cote, VP — senior mortgage loan officer for Bank of New Hampshire, has been recognized as a Top 10 Lender with the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. This award was given to the lenders who assisted the most homebuyers through New Hampshire Housing programs in 2022.
Kyla Viana: Vote for accountability on Sept. 13 with MacFadzen for sheriff
I attended the same Laconia Republican meeting as Rep. Richard Littlefield. The sheriff was asked questions about deputies being sent to remove the Gunstock management team, the full-time Belknap County Sheriff's Office staff unanimously supporting his challenger, and about the sheriff himself making fake emergency phone calls during the overnight hours.
Patrick’s Pub hosting new music series on Thursdays
GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will begin a new live music series, "Sev and Company," that will showcase talented musicians from the Lakes Region and beyond, beginning Thursday, Sept. 8. Don “Sev” Severance, who has performed throughout northern New England in bands and as a solo act,...
Merle S. Lyon, 79
BRISTOL — Merle Stanley Lyon, 79, of Bristol, died August 29, 2002 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after courageous battle with cancer. Born in Rumney on February 2, 1943, Merle was the son of John and Beulah (Colby) Lyon.
James W. Smith, 56
GILMANTON — James “Jamie” Wayne Smith, 56, of Gilmanton, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. James was the son of the late Larry R. Smith Sr. and Sandra (Fagan) Smith Toutaint. He was born on February 1, 1966 in Laconia. Prior to a swimming accident which left him disabled, he worked for All Metals Industries as a truck loader.
