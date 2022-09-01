ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville nonprofit suffers multiple catalytic converter thefts

By Hope McAlee
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville nonprofit has been the victim of multiple van break ins, with repair costs of over $7,500.

Thrive, which connects adults with at-risk youth through mentoring and after-school programs, has suffered three new van break-ins this week, according to the organization. The nonprofit has had eight 15-passenger vans broken into with the catalytic converters stolen since January of 2021, resulting in over $7,500 in repair costs.

The vans broken into this week were parked at the Thrive Location in the New Hopewell area the organization says. The vehicles are kept in church parking lots where the program is operated and are in well-lit areas. In some cases, the vans are kept under video surveillance, but the organization has not yet successfully identified a suspect using the video footage.



The organization provides support to more than 240 youth daily by providing transportation for the students from school to Thrive’s After School program at no cost to the family. Because of the catalytic converter thefts, however, these services have been disrupted.

Anyone who would like to help with the cost of van repairs is encouraged to visit www.helpusthrive.com/donate .

