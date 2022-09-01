ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (9/2, 9/3, & 9/4)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get the latest Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 2 of the 2022 Texas high school football season kicks off Thursday (September 1) and continues Friday and Saturday with several big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Texas including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Texas high school football scoreboard below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Texas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Texas:

Top stars, best performances from Week 1 (Aug. 25-27) in Texas high school football

Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Aug. 22-28)?

Check out the Top 10 offensive linemen returning in the North Texas region

Full football coverage on SBLive Texas

Scorebook Live

Top 10 Southern California high school football games to watch in Week 3 (Sep. 8-10): Gear up for potential San Diego Section, Central Section finals previews

In the first three weeks of the season, the Southern Section has gotten most of the spotlight in our weekly countdown. But this week, the San Diego and Central Sections are very well-represented with some huge matchups in store. Here're the top 10 games to watch in SoCal high school football in ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scorebook Live

How the SBLive Arkansas Top 25 fared in Week 1

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land  1. Bryant (1-0)The anticipated showdown in Shreveport, La., for the Battle on the Border against Denton Ryan (Texas) was canceled due to inclement weather. 2. Conway (1-0) beat Bentonville 44-35The Wampus Cats open the season with a strong offensive ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Sports Minnesota Week 2 Football Power Rankings

1. Lakeville South (1-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Lakeville North Ranking rationale: Lakeville South took care of business in its season opener vs. Park of Cottage Grove, 69-14. It was the most points scored by a Class 6A team in Week 1. Carson Hansen rushed for 113 yards and ...
MINNESOTA STATE
