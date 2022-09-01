Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
News4Jax.com
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
News4Jax.com
Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”. The video appears to show the motorcyclist...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t let recent incidents at Orange Park Mall define community
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it won’t let a string of recent fights involving young people at the Orange Park Mall define the community it is tasked with protecting. The Sheriff’s Office issued its first statement to News4JAX after deputies were...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
‘It was chaos’: Clay County deputies close Orange Park Mall due to teens causing disturbances
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances.”. As of 8 p.m., CCSO said both the AMC Theater and the Orange Park Mall were closed. Deputies were also advising parents and guardians to pick up their unaccompanied children.
News4Jax.com
Driver crashes into patrol car in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A driver hit a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A driver of a white pickup truck was stopped on US Highway 90 at the intersection of SW Bascom Norris Drive at 8:30 p.m., waiting to make a left turn, FHP said.
News4Jax.com
Rotor blade came off experimental helicopter 1,000 feet above ground before deadly crash in Clay County: NTSB
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a July 30 crash of a gyroplane in the Melrose area of Clay County that killed two people. The NTSB found the homemade experimental helicopter plunged to the ground from 1,000 feet in the sky...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Orange Park Mall has history of incidents despite efforts by county leaders to repair reputation
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall on Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances,” reigniting concerns over safety in the shopping center that has been open since 1975. The incident was one of a handful that News4JAX has covered...
News4Jax.com
Proposal for new development has some St. Johns County residents sounding the alarm
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – If you drive down Fruit Cove Road in St. Johns County, you can’t help but notice the signs voicing opposition to a rezoning proposal. It would bring a townhome and apartment development to a predominantly rural neighborhood. Fruit Cove is in the northwest portion...
News4Jax.com
Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
News4Jax.com
Naval Station Mayport hosts job fair at UNF for military members, families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Military service members will have an opportunity to land a new job this week. Naval Station Mayport is hosting a job fair Wednesday. More than 90 businesses are looking for new employees this week. Active duty military members, veterans and even their spouses and family members...
News4Jax.com
Find a fur-ever friend at Labor Day weekend free adoption event 🐾
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of animals in Duval County are looking for their fur-ever homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are hoping to make that a reality this Labor Day Weekend. Tracey Hughes and her grandson, Kingston, found their newest family member -- 2-month-old...
News4Jax.com
Downtown development: Where projects on Northbank, Southbank stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many construction crews have the day off on Labor Day, but News4JAX is showing you what some of them are working on in Jacksonville along the Northbank and Southbank. News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major...
News4Jax.com
70,000 people are diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma each year. Here’s what you should know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 77,000 new cases of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma are diagnosed each year in the United States according to the National Cancer Institute. News4JAX sat down with Dr. Scott Ackerman with the Ackerman Cancer Center to learn more about the disease. “Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is also known...
Comments / 0