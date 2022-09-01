Read full article on original website
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
4 people hurt after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — An argument violently escalated Monday night into a shooting in south Phoenix that left four hurt, including two innocent people. The shooting happened near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. The Phoenix Police Department says that two...
South Phoenix group looking for help as gun violence plagues the area
A group in South Phoenix is hosting a meeting to address a growing problem of gun violence. The meeting comes after a string of incidents involving guns. FOX 10's Danielle Miller repors.
Phoenix man comes dangerously close to police shooting suspect before officers arrive
For ten minutes on Aug. 28, a man says he listened to Isaiah Steven Williams pull the trigger before police arrived at the scene and engaged. He says he watched from his room at the Days Inn as most of the rounds came dangerously close to his room. Two officers were injured in this incident, 2 others were killed and several others were hurt. The suspect reportedly took his own life.
Law enforcement warns of statewide spike in colorful variety of fentanyl pills, worry they'll attract children
Arizona law enforcement is raising the alarm about a new colorful variety of fentanyl pills that have been reported statewide. So far, the pills, referred to as rainbows or Skittles, haven’t been detected in Flagstaff, but Phoenix police recently seized large quantities of the potent synthetic opioid. The Arizona...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody
PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man arrested after allegedly murdering 4 family members in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a “frantic” call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road outside Casa Grande at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. One of those was a man in his 20s, who was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
Man burned after trying to stop Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say a bystander reported flames coming out of the back of a complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. When they got to the scene, officials said they found out the fire was coming out of a shed behind a single-story duplex.
Suspects wanted for robbing Phoenix Circle K at gunpoint, opening fire near employee
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is offering a reward for information after two men reportedly robbed a Circle K in east Phoenix at gunpoint back in August. Phoenix police said the two suspects visited a Circle K near 32nd Street and Roosevelt on the morning of Aug. 26. One man reportedly...
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run on Indian School Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A hit-and-run in west Phoenix left a 40-year-old man dead Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue around 7 p.m. about a serious collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a press release. Officers discovered a...
Bungalow-style home in Phoenix historic district
A home built in the early-1900s by an artist that sits in the Roosevelt Historic District in Phoenix. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
New 'rainbow' fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
PHOENIX — Police say it's made to get kids and teens hooked, and now it's being found on the streets of Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department seized bags filled with what's being called "rainbow fentanyl" in a recent drug bust, according to a spokesperson. It was found inside a car along with $15,000 in cash and 39,000 total fentanyl pills.
Man dead after crashing into a wall in the parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport
Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention. Phoenix police were called to a home near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road after reports of gunfire during an argument. Hot temperatures ahead for Labor...
2 men rescued from flash flood in northwestern Arizona city
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to...
Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
