ALBANY / BLACK EARTH / STOUGHTON – On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, God welcomed Torie Lynn (Kahl) Clason home, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her. Torie was born on June 14, 1976, to Tom and Debby (Slater) Kahl. Torie was very active in her younger years in 4-H and Horse Showing. On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Clason Jr. Her greatest joy and accomplishments are her 4 children. After Mackenzie was born, she became a stay-at-home Mom. She loved to cook and bake, shuttle her children to their events, but most of all she loved taking them to Church. That is where she found her greatest joy at New Heights Lutheran Church.

