Madison, WI

Channel 3000

‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory

Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year

MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer. “We...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Esther Mary Schmid

BROOKLYN – Esther Mary Schmid, age 97, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Alma (Zingg) Raemisch. Esther grew up on the Raemisch family farm on the west side...
BROOKLYN, WI
nbc15.com

Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison Magazine’s September Hot List

Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Things to Do in Janesville, WI

Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September

The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Torie L. Clason

ALBANY / BLACK EARTH / STOUGHTON – On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, God welcomed Torie Lynn (Kahl) Clason home, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her. Torie was born on June 14, 1976, to Tom and Debby (Slater) Kahl. Torie was very active in her younger years in 4-H and Horse Showing. On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Clason Jr. Her greatest joy and accomplishments are her 4 children. After Mackenzie was born, she became a stay-at-home Mom. She loved to cook and bake, shuttle her children to their events, but most of all she loved taking them to Church. That is where she found her greatest joy at New Heights Lutheran Church.
BLACK EARTH, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Stanley Merrill Good

MADISON – Stanley Merrill Good, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. He was born on Jan 12, 1924, to Glenn and Luella (Johnson) Good in Cottage Grove, Wis. Stanley graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. At...
MADISON, WI
themadent.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
MADISON, WI
hhhistory.com

The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad

Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
MILTON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
MADISON, WI

