Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
‘Mean Girls’ debuts in Madison, in all its pink and plastic glory
Turns out being forced to adopt the Aaron Burr “wait for it” strategy wasn’t a bad thing for the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” playing in The Overture Center for the Arts through Sunday. Originally slated to hit Madison in 2020, the production got bumped again in January when a few cast members came down with COVID-19. Seven months later, it’s finally here, in all its pink and plastic glory.
Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year
MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer. “We...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Channel 3000
Esther Mary Schmid
BROOKLYN – Esther Mary Schmid, age 97, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Alma (Zingg) Raemisch. Esther grew up on the Raemisch family farm on the west side...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
nbc15.com
Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
State Cow Chip throw shows best parts of the state through its “dairy air”
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Saturday marked the return of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, a Dairyland tradition that’s been around since 1975. Competitors gathered in Prairie Du Sac to hurl dried cow manure. Yes, you read that right. For some, the competition might not make much sense, but in Wisconsin, it’s just one more way for a community...
Channel 3000
Madison Magazine’s September Hot List
Sara and Juan Salgado are Madison parents with a passion for making wooden toys and climbing structures for kids. Their three young children inspired the business they started in 2020, The Birch Bunny. To keep things affordable, larger items are local pick-up only. They also create smaller, shippable toys, and you’ll find them at some local events, like the Madison Night Market. Thebirchbunny.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Things to Do in Janesville, WI
Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
Channel 3000
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Torie L. Clason
ALBANY / BLACK EARTH / STOUGHTON – On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, God welcomed Torie Lynn (Kahl) Clason home, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her. Torie was born on June 14, 1976, to Tom and Debby (Slater) Kahl. Torie was very active in her younger years in 4-H and Horse Showing. On April 4, 1998, she was united in marriage to Robert Clason Jr. Her greatest joy and accomplishments are her 4 children. After Mackenzie was born, she became a stay-at-home Mom. She loved to cook and bake, shuttle her children to their events, but most of all she loved taking them to Church. That is where she found her greatest joy at New Heights Lutheran Church.
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
Channel 3000
Stanley Merrill Good
MADISON – Stanley Merrill Good, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. He was born on Jan 12, 1924, to Glenn and Luella (Johnson) Good in Cottage Grove, Wis. Stanley graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. At...
themadent.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
hhhistory.com
The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad
Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
nbc15.com
Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar
On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Only six were of age.
Comments / 1