Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
How Columbia Basin Shroomery grows mushrooms
PASCO, Wash.- Growing and selling culinary mushrooms is a hobby for the owner of Columbia Basin Shroomery, Darrell Wise. Wise said he has been growing his mushroom business for the past two years. Now he is selling 500 pounds of mushrooms a month to local restaurants and to people in the Tri-Cities.
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to about 15.6 square miles overnight into Saturday. Brown’s declaration allows the fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters. Firefighters have been working to suppress the fire with helicopter and air tanker support. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation notices including those telling people to leave immediately. State officials said air quality near the blaze was in the unhealthy range on Saturday.
Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound
The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams' brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
WA state to receive 191,000 COVID boosters
Washington state will be receiving 191,000 doses of the omicron-targeting COVID booster shots. Most people over the age of 5 will be eligible if they have received the first two doses of the vaccine.
Cash assistance programs increase grants supporting low-income Washingtonians 65+, blind or disabled
OLYMPIA, Wash.- As of September 1, 2022, people 65+, blind or disabled will begin seeing an increase in the amount of money they receive. The program for low-income Washingtonians increased the monthly payment from $197 to $417 for single individuals. For married couples, the change is from $248 to $528.
