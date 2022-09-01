State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to about 15.6 square miles overnight into Saturday. Brown’s declaration allows the fire marshal to take command and send other agency resources to help local firefighters. Firefighters have been working to suppress the fire with helicopter and air tanker support. The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation notices including those telling people to leave immediately. State officials said air quality near the blaze was in the unhealthy range on Saturday.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO