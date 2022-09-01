Read full article on original website
Related
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week two
The Out-of-Door Academy (2-0) defeated Oasis High (0-1) 51-29 at home. Braden River High (1-0) defeated Palmetto High (1-1) 27-20 at home in overtime. Pirates junior quarterback Nick Trier found senior receiver/tight end Craivontae Koonce for a touchdown on the first play of overtime, then the Pirates defense held Palmetto out of the end zone to seal the win. (In high school overtime, both teams receive one possession from the 10 yard line per overtime session, with the game ending if one team is leading after a session, similar to the college football overtime system.)
High School Football Stats from Friday, September 2nd
Aaron Olsen ran for 179 yards on 18 carries with three scores and completed all four passes for 31 yards. Manny Beisswenger ran for 84 yards and two TD’s on five carries and caught a 15 yard pass. Evan Alt ran 10 times for 78 yards. Bedford 76, Griswold...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Hempfield putting up points in a hurry
Look down, and you might miss a play. Go to the concession stand, and you might miss a whole drive — maybe two. Hempfield is playing turbo-fast with its no-huddle spread offense, a product of offensive coordinator Ryan Reitz, who began to install the system last year and is seeing its possibilities take form.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school football (Week 2)
From Peters Township's Chris Citroen to Hazleton Area's Tyler Wolfe, there were several big-time high school football performances across the state of Pennsylvania
3 Mid-Penn field hockey teams receive national ranking, and 2 of them will face off Wednesday
Defending state runner-up Lower Dauphin leads three Mid-Penn teams listed in Max Field Hockey’s initial Top 25 national ranking. The Falcons, who came up short in the 3A title game against Emmaus last season, are ranked 10th overall by the site. Emmaus is the top-ranked team in the poll.
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers football team opens with shutout win
The North Allegheny football team scored a 41-0 nonconference victory over visiting Allderdice on Aug. 26. Logan Kushner threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (1-0). Tyree Alualu ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Tigers. Field hockey team tops...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win
Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30. Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal. Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset. Golfers bounce back after loss. The Warriors...
Vote now: What was the football play of the week in Pennsylvania for week 2?
From McKeesport’s Bobby Boyd Jr to Exeter Township’s Joey Schlaffer, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania in week 2
Freeport volleyball sets sights on 18th straight section title
The Franklin Regional girls volleyball tournament has established itself as one of the premier events in the early fall season, and Freeport, a regular participant, knew it again would be tested against some of the top teams in the WPIAL. The Yellowjackets passed the test with flying colors. They swept...
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals help Mifflin County girls soccer take down Williamsport
Aubrey Strohecker continued her hot start to the season with three goals in a 3-0 Mifflin County girls soccer win over Williamsport. Mackenzie Peachey had an assist, and Katie Bickhart had two. Elizabeth Shultz had Williamsport’s goal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plum again takes aim at trip to WPIAL girls soccer finals
The WPIAL girls soccer championship games will be back at Highmark Stadium for the second year in a row, and Plum hopes to again reserve a spot in the Class 3A game in early November. Runners-up to Mars the past two seasons — 2020 at North Allegheny and last year...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0