Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week two

The Out-of-Door Academy (2-0) defeated Oasis High (0-1) 51-29 at home. Braden River High (1-0) defeated Palmetto High (1-1) 27-20 at home in overtime. Pirates junior quarterback Nick Trier found senior receiver/tight end Craivontae Koonce for a touchdown on the first play of overtime, then the Pirates defense held Palmetto out of the end zone to seal the win. (In high school overtime, both teams receive one possession from the 10 yard line per overtime session, with the game ending if one team is leading after a session, similar to the college football overtime system.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Hempfield putting up points in a hurry

Look down, and you might miss a play. Go to the concession stand, and you might miss a whole drive — maybe two. Hempfield is playing turbo-fast with its no-huddle spread offense, a product of offensive coordinator Ryan Reitz, who began to install the system last year and is seeing its possibilities take form.
