kymnradio.net
Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant
The Rice County Sheriff’s Department is sounding the alarm for a disturbing trend on the roads this year. As of the end of August,. the number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes in 2022 has already matched those in all of 2021. So far, Rice County has recorded three...
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
ktoe.com
Rochester Man Admits To Driving 100 MPH Before 2020 Deadly Crash
(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is confessing to driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk before causing a deadly crash. Matthew Shaver entered a guilty plea yesterday in Olmstead County Court to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide. The defendant collided with a vehicle in December of 2020 killing Joharmi Rubio. Shaver’s plea deal calls for him to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
mnprairieroots.com
Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories
GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
KAAL-TV
Couple storms pulse up Friday evening
A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
KIMT
Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe
After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
KIMT
Staffing shortages evident heading into Labor Day
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staffing shortages across the country are impacting everyone from school districts, local businesses, retailers and restaurants. The manager of the Canadian Honker in Rochester says labor has always been a challenge especially as summer staff leave. Manager Katie Powers explained, "I think it's more of the front...
visitwinona.com
Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota
Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who was found to be in possession of over 140 grams of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in January has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 44-year old Robert Charles Anderson pleaded guilty to one felony count of 2nd degree...
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… Scam alerts
Did you see the story reported in the August 16, 2022, issue of the Post-Bulletin about a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man in Rochester, Minn., who wired more than $300,000 of their life savings in an online fraud case? The police reported that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft, because their computer had locked up. Following that phone call, a person pretending to be with the U.S. Marshal’s office called her and told her that her savings account was breached and her money was at risk. The woman made four wire transfers totaling $303,000 of her life savings.
