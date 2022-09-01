ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck

A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Man Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge Following CR 3646 Disturbance

A 48-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Sunday on a controlled substance charge, following a CR 3646 disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Isaac Foley, Drew Fisher and Poindexter, and Sgt. Tanner Steward were dispatched at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, to the man’s County Road 3646 residence, where an active disturbance was reported to be in progress. Before arrival dispatchers reported a man involved was alleged to have a baseball bat.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

3 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail Over On Felony Warrants Over Weekend

At least three people were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants over the weekend. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Michael Chang located Steven Joe Garrett Jr., a wanted man, at his girlfriend’s Parkins’ Street residence at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The officers took the 31-year-old into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where Garrett was booked in at 8:10 a.m. on two warrants for violation of probation, which he was on for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say

UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 5, 2022

PUETZ, RANDALL LEE – STALKING. THOMPSON, JEREMIAH TREY – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; RECKLESS DRIVING. PENRICE, SHANEKA SHAUNTAE – CCC/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODLIY INJ. GRIMES, CELINA MARIE – MTR/POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G; MTR – POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. FISH, TRAVIS...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSLA

2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
MARION COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Officer charged with murder of local man sent to Hunt County Jail

Shawn Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October of 2020 after shooting and killing Price in Wolfe City. The former Wolfe City police officer who is being charged with the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price has been transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail where he will remain until his trial begins later this month.
WOLFE CITY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
HARLETON, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 2, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carter,Kaleb Justin Ryan – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Green,Dearies Dewayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. Kelly,Connie Darlene – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. Puetz,Randall Lee – STALKING. Ross,Tollie Steve – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON. Stevens,Bobby...
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified

A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
LINDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Booking

Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

