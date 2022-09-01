Read full article on original website
BBC
Don't miss the final word on the weekend
Sunday's two Premier League matches brought 11 goals and plenty of action. If you missed out on the final say on the weekend, catch up with Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer here. And if you missed Match of the Day with Gary Lineker on Saturday, it's here.
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
BBC
US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
BBC
US Open: Rafael Nadal not sure when he will return after loss to Frances Tiafoe
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Rafael Nadal says he does not know when he will play again after losing...
BBC
US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
