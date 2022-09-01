ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dozens of Australia Post outlets are set to close across the country as in-store customers disappear and online services soar

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Up to 30 Australia Post office branches across the country will shut their doors as demand for online services soar and in-person customer visits plummet.

The government-owned corporate giant confirmed plans are underway to close dozens of stores in metropolitan areas, with locations expected to be announced imminently.

Internal sources say Australia Post is reviewing where it can slash costs after a $255million loss on its letters business for the 2021-22 financial year was recently announced.

Staff affected by the closures will be redeployed to corporate post office branches.

'The pandemic and the rapid growth in the use of online services has resulted in a significant decline in customer visits to most Post Offices,' an Australia Post statement read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI3tZ_0heimFKt00
Australia Post will close dozens of branches as the corporate giant looks to slash costs

'While no final decisions have been made, there are a small number of primarily metropolitan post offices, with very low and declining foot traffic, expiring leases or building damage that are currently under review.'

The company has assured Australians that branches in regional and rural Australia won't be impacted by the closures.

'Australia Post currently operates or licenses more than 4,000 Post Offices around Australia, which is a bigger store network than the major supermarkets,' the company added.

'We are continually reviewing the number and location of post offices to match consumer demand or manage property-related issues.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2yzU_0heimFKt00
Australia Post recorded a $255million loss on its letters business while parcels and services made up $7.2billion of revenue, up 11 per cent from the previous financial year

The Communications Workers Union will meet with Australia Post bosses in Sydney next week to discuss the closures.

The news comes a week after Australia Post announced a record $8.97billion in revenue for the 2021-22 financial year.

Around $7.2billion of revenue was from parcels and services, driven by Covid lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne last year.

Australia Post has also lodged a proposal with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to increase the price of stamps from $1.10 to $1.20.

If approved, the 10 per cent hike would come into effect in January 2023 and would be the first price increase in three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJB8D_0heimFKt00
The closures will affect Australia Post branches in metropolitan areas, including Sydney

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Luxury event team have world's worst work day after truckie still on his P-plates accidentally pins his colleague to a fence on millionaires row

A 19-year-old man from an exclusive events and hire company has suffered severe injuries after his colleague pinned him against a wall with his truck. The young man, who works for Sydney-based Bennelong Event Hire company, was setting up an event on Monday morning when he got caught behind the company's reversing truck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia Post#Online Services#Business Industry#Logistics Industry#Linus Business#Post Offices#Australians
Daily Mail

New 'Zero Covid' lockdown in China sparks panic-buying as terrified Chengdu residents frantically scramble to stock up on food - after shutdown was imposed on 21 MILLION people following just 157 new cases

Panicked Chinese residents have been swarming supermarkets and stuffing their cars full of food as yet another city enters a strict Covid lockdown. Shocking images and videos show people in the city of Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, clambering over each other at supermarket counters and stripping shelves bare amid fears that lockdown could result in food shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Discounts for off-peak Tube travel from Zone 1 to Heathrow are scrapped - but tapping out and in again one stop before the airport can let travellers dodge £2 price hike

Airline passengers have been handed a cost-saving trick to sidestep the latest hike in fares for journeys between Zone 1 and Heathrow Airport. Discounts for off-peak travel on Underground and Elizabeth line trains between the two locations were scrapped on Sunday - and the fee for buying an Oyster card also rose on Sunday, from £5 to £7.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday alone - with more than 2,340 people reaching the UK already in September

More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel yesterday alone, bringing the total that have crossed into the UK in September so far to 2,340. Around 1,160 people were detected in the 21-mile wide Dover Straits yesterday in 25 boats as they attempted to make the treacherous crossing to the UK, according to Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Discount mansion, anyone? Enormous Regent's Park home designed by Buckingham Palace architect sells for £130m - more than £50m below asking - after exodus of wealthy Russian buyers

A desirable London mansion overlooking iconic Regent's Park has had £50million shaved off its asking price of £180m, signalling that even the top end of the capital's housing market is feeling the impact of economic downturn. Indian businessman Ajay Kalsi is said to have snapped up the Grade-1...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

578K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy