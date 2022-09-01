Dozens of Australia Post outlets are set to close across the country as in-store customers disappear and online services soar

Up to 30 Australia Post office branches across the country will shut their doors as demand for online services soar and in-person customer visits plummet.

The government-owned corporate giant confirmed plans are underway to close dozens of stores in metropolitan areas, with locations expected to be announced imminently.

Internal sources say Australia Post is reviewing where it can slash costs after a $255million loss on its letters business for the 2021-22 financial year was recently announced.

Staff affected by the closures will be redeployed to corporate post office branches.

'The pandemic and the rapid growth in the use of online services has resulted in a significant decline in customer visits to most Post Offices,' an Australia Post statement read.

'While no final decisions have been made, there are a small number of primarily metropolitan post offices, with very low and declining foot traffic, expiring leases or building damage that are currently under review.'

The company has assured Australians that branches in regional and rural Australia won't be impacted by the closures.

'Australia Post currently operates or licenses more than 4,000 Post Offices around Australia, which is a bigger store network than the major supermarkets,' the company added.

'We are continually reviewing the number and location of post offices to match consumer demand or manage property-related issues.'

Australia Post recorded a $255million loss on its letters business while parcels and services made up $7.2billion of revenue, up 11 per cent from the previous financial year

The Communications Workers Union will meet with Australia Post bosses in Sydney next week to discuss the closures.

The news comes a week after Australia Post announced a record $8.97billion in revenue for the 2021-22 financial year.

Around $7.2billion of revenue was from parcels and services, driven by Covid lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne last year.

Australia Post has also lodged a proposal with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to increase the price of stamps from $1.10 to $1.20.

If approved, the 10 per cent hike would come into effect in January 2023 and would be the first price increase in three years.