Fox News

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

