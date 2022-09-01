Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Trump Rally-Goers Declare 'It's 1776' Again, Vow to 'Keep Fighting'
Trump supporters on a livestream prior to the ex-president's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday pledged their continued loyalty to him.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
Weeks from midterm elections, Biden has endorsed just three Democrats while calling GOP 'threat' to democracy
Nearly two months out from the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden has endorsed only three Democrats running for House seats and one candidate for governor, well behind former President Donald Trump's support for dozens of Republicans in 2018. Biden's early midterm message has been that voters must reject "MAGA Republicans"...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Fox News
Jackson, Mississippi water crisis blamed on Republicans by New York Times columnist Krugman
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman blamed Republicans for the collapse of Jackson, Mississippi’s water supply, in addition to its other infrastructural problems, in a column published on Friday. The economist argued that the city is suffering because Republicans in charge of the state are opposed to big government...
Prosecutors Can Show Trump 'Personally' Handled Classified Files: Mariotti
Ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said since classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were with personal items shows Trump "decided to keep them."
Andy McCarthy: Trump special master victory a potential 'explosive ruling' if it holds
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy sounded off Monday over a federal judge granting Donald Trump's request for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago, telling "Fox News Live" the Justice Department assumed the former president only had attorney-client privilege and not executive privilege as well. ANDY MCCARTHY:...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Tim Walz spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $3.5 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Walz has spent more than any other Democrat. Walz is Governor of Minnesota and is running for re-election in 2022. Walz raised $6.3 million and spent $2.6 million between...
US Treasury says request for Hunter Biden records must come from Dem-led committee, not Republicans
The United States Treasury will not hand over Hunter Biden’s financial information to Republican lawmakers as it claims the request must come through a committee with Democratic approval. Republican lawmakers have been seeking information concerning "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden’s son but the Treasury’s decision to require...
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
Republicans and Democrats are ‘in agreement’ that the MAGA movement is ‘extreme’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.
CNN reporter tweets there are ‘serious questions’ about Hunter Biden, FBI: ‘Shouldn’t be a partisan issue'
CNN correspondent Sara Sidner recognized the Hunter Biden scandal in a Twitter thread on Sunday, arguing that investigating Biden’s business dealings "shouldn’t be a partisan issue." The reporter stated that "legitimate questions" about President Joe Biden’s son, and the FBI’s investigation into him, "should be asked" even though...
Trump helps NY GOP candidate for governor Zeldin raise additional $1.5M as polls against Hochul tighten
Former President Donald Trump reportedly helped New York’s Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, raise an additional $1.5 million for his campaign to oust incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. At a reception hosted Sunday at the Chera real estate family’s home in New Jersey, Trump advocated for Zeldin, who...
WaPo columnist pleads with GOP to admit Dems were right about Trump, ditch him to avoid ‘party suicide’
Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle pleaded with Republicans on Friday to have a "Dr. Phil moment" and get themselves out of their "dangerous" relationship with former President Donald Trump unless they want to commit "party suicide." The column insisted that Trump has been "wrecking" the GOP for years with his...
Pennsylvania manufacturing workers blast Biden's student loan handout as unfair
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA. – President Biden may love to play up his working-class roots in Pennsylvania, but manufacturing workers in at least one part of the Keystone state say the White House's $500 billion student loan handout is a slap in the face to blue-collar America. Fox News Digital spoke...
Biden called out for 'disastrous start to the Labor Day campaign'
Hugh Hewitt weighed in on President Biden's campaign agenda on "Special Report." HUGH HEWITT: I think it's face-plant after face-plant, Bret. We go back to the "semi-fascist" slur. Then we go forward to the student loan bailout, and then we go forward to the red setting, the red wedding speech,...
