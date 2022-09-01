Mexicans abroad sending record amounts of money home
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexicans living abroad are sending record amounts of money back home despite worldwide inflation.
According to newly released data from the Bank of Mexico, that country received $5.297 billion in remittances in July – the highest number on record and a 16.5 percent increase over July 2021. More than 90 percent of that money ($5.24 billion) made its way to Mexico through electronic transfers, while $15 million was sent in money orders and $38 million delivered in person, according to the bank.Migrant crisis stretching resources thin in Mexican border cities
The average amount of individual transfers was $379.Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
The data shows three consecutive months of $5 billion-plus income from citizens living abroad. Remittances are now at $32.8 billion for the year, eclipsing oil and tourism revenues, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says they will reach $60 billion by December 31.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.
Comments / 193